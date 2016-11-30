Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Nokia Expand Collaboration on Internet of Things

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and ESPOO, FINLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE)

Companies will focus on IoT solutions for smart city and industrial/manufacturing customers, with initial offerings planned for early 2017

Partnership strengthens portfolios of both companies and go-to-market capabilities in market forecast to reach 161 billion USD by 2020(1)

Current partnership includes deals with more than 25 service provider and enterprise customers

Nokia and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced a strategic collaboration on Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for enterprise customers.

The companies will jointly market and sell solutions for two IoT vertical enterprise segments including industrial/manufacturing and smart city applications. They will provide industrial/manufacturing customers with solutions for asset management, smart manufacturing, remote site automation, predictive maintenance and enhanced networking choices for improved connectivity for smart city solutions, such as smart lighting and smart buildings.

According to research firm Markets and Markets, the IoT market for smart cities and manufacturing will reach USD 161 billion by 2020. The markets will grow as manufacturing companies use IoT to improve productivity in the production process and the supply chain, and as cities with growing populations use IoT to improve operational efficiency, maintain and protect their infrastructure, and operate in a sustainable manner.

The joint offerings combine connectivity, core networking, data aggregation and compute technologies from Nokia and HPE. The companies are currently working on a proof-of-concept for smart cities, combining Nokia's routing capabilities with HPE's Hybrid IT capabilities for joint project delivery models.

The IoT partnership extends the existing collaboration between the two organizations, which to date includes end-to-end deals with 25 enterprise and service provider customers, and more than 30 proof-of-concepts.

"We are pleased to extend our partnership with HPE to the IoT space," said Kathrin Buvac, chief strategy officer, Nokia. "HPE's market presence offers Nokia expedited and increased access to the enterprise market and target verticals along with a complementary portfolio of products and services."

"The addition of Nokia to the HPE IoT partner ecosystem will bring broader choice and market leading technologies to our joint customers," said Antonio Neri, Executive Vice President, Head of Enterprise Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "HPE and Nokia have a long history of innovation that will help our customers through their journey of digitization."

HPE has joined Nokia's IoT Community (), an ecosystem of innovative companies, collaborating on solutions concepts end-to-end prototypes, business models and market trials that will unleash the full potential of IoT. Nokia is joining part of HPE's IoT initiative within HPE industry leading Partner Ready program.

The joint solutions will be ready to market from early 2017 onwards.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an industry-leading technology company that enables customers to go further, faster. With the industry's most comprehensive portfolio, spanning the cloud to the data center to workplace applications, our technology and services help customers around the world make IT more efficient, more productive and more secure.

Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience.

(1)Markets and Markets: and

Editorial contact









George Millington

Communications Director, Applications & Analytics

Nokia

925-683-5471

PressRelease by

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/30/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 510022

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Stadt: LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and ESPOO, FINLAND





Number of hits: 15



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease