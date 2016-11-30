Seismic Wins Silver in Best in Biz Awards 2016

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Seismic, the leading enterprise-grade sales enablement solution, has been named a silver winner in the Enterprise Service of the Year category in the Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged by members of the press and industry analysts.

Seismic's end-to-end sales enablement solution helps large enterprises deliver the right content to the right sales rep at the right time, increasing sales efficiency and marketing effectiveness. Judges evaluated entrants on areas such as recent product upgrades, and Seismic has continued to launch major innovations in 2015 and 2016 that has kept the solution ahead of competitors. In September 2015, Seismic released their Outlook plug-in, ensuring sales reps have access to the right content right from within their Outlook account and which has gone on to win an IT Network Product Guide Award, and American Business Award, a Mobile Star Award, and a Stevie's Customer Sales and Service Award.

2016 saw the launch of , a virtual collaboration forum for sales teams to come together and prepare and finalize content for important meetings and presentations, and in May, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Seismic found a for organizations deploying the company's sales enablement solution.

The sixth annual program in North America garnered more than 600 entries, from an impressive array of public and private companies of all sizes and from a variety of industries and geographic regions in the U.S. and Canada. Best in Biz Awards 2016 honors were presented in 60 categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Best Place to Work, Technology Department of the Year, Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Product of the Year, Best New Product of the Year, App of the Year, PR Campaign of the Year and Website of the Year.

Winners of Best in Biz Awards 2016 were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of 50 judges from widely known newspapers, business, consumer and technology publications, TV outlets, and analyst firms. In addition to numerous judges returning from the 2011-2015 judging panels, this year's panel included several worthy additions to the high-profile group. The panel included Accounting Today, AdWeek, Associated Press, Atlanta Tribune, Business News Daily, CNET, Computerworld, Consumer Affairs, Entrepreneur, eWeek Channel Insider, Forbes, Healthcare Innovation News, Inc., Information Week, InfoWorld, Investment Advisor Magazine, MediaPost, Multifamily Executive, Network World, Portland Business Journal, Security Products Magazine, South Florida Business Journal, Wall Street Journal, Wired, WLRN and ZDNet.

"Our devotion to product innovation and customer success is foundational to our own success, and we have worked hard over the past couple years to ensure that our sales enablement solution remains the industry standard," said Doug Winter, Seismic CEO and co-founder. "We are therefore excited that such an esteemed panel of judges recognized our product capabilities in honoring Seismic with a Best in Biz Award 2016."

"There were tons of great entries this year -- it was especially difficult to pick the most worthy candidates out of the many submissions," said Christopher Null, Wired, returning to the Best in Biz Awards judging panel for the fourth year.

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2016, visit: .

To learn more about how enterprises are benefiting from Seismic's sales enablement solution, visit their website .

Seismic's leading end-to-end sales enablement solution for enterprises increases sales efficiency and marketing effectiveness by delivering the right content at the right time. Seismic is the only sales enablement platform anchored by the award-winning LiveDocs® technology, which automates the creation of personalized sales materials within seconds, achieving personalization at scale and dramatically improving time spent selling and win rates. Seismic customers are customizing more than a million pieces of sales collateral per year, and real-time analytics provide unprecedented insight for marketing teams looking to gauge which content helps close deals. Headquartered in San Diego and with 210 employees across the globe, Seismic is privately held by its executive team and investment firms General Atlantic, JMI Equity, and Jackson Square Ventures.

For more information about Seismic's end-to-end sales enablement solution, please visit .

Now in its sixth year, Best in Biz Awards recognizes companies for their business success as judged by established members of the press and industry analysts. Best in Biz Awards honors are currently conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 60 categories, including company, team, executive, product and PR and media. Entries for Best in Biz Awards 2017 International are currently being accepted until the final deadline on April 28, 2017. For more information, visit: .

