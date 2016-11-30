Land, Sea, Air: Uber aims to elevate rider experiences at Miami Art Week with exclusive activations, including first-ever UberSEAPLANE, presented by EFFEN(R) Vodka

(firmenpresse) - MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Miami Art Week brings artistic masterpieces and their admirers from around the world, but also adds to the congestion on Miami's already crowded roadways. This year, Uber, in partnership with Super Premium EFFEN® Vodka, will be there to enhance trips -- whether on land, sea or air -- and to encourage riders to Drink Smart®.

On land, riders will have the opportunity to request a complimentary "EFFEN Upgrade" in their Uber app. Limited Edition LUX SUVs, wrapped in custom art by artist Kwue Molly, will transport riders to and from events within the Request Zones, including South Beach, Downtown and Wynwood. Once inside the Limited Edition LUX SUVs, riders will gain access to a custom photo booth where they can snap and share photos with others. The EFFEN Upgrade will be available Thursday through Saturday between 4 p.m. and midnight. Additionally, while supplies last, EFFEN Vodka is offering Uber riders up to $5 off any ride that either begins or ends in the Request Zones to ensure Miami Art Week revelers can get home safely. Simply enter the promo code EFFENRIDE in the Uber App Thursday through Saturday between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

By popular demand, UberBOAT returns to Miami Art Week as the ultimate travel option between Miami Beach and the Art Districts, allowing riders to jet across Biscayne Bay in both directions on their own luxury yachts, all at the tap of a button in the Uber app. UberBOAT is complimentary for up to 6 riders per request. UberBOAT will be available Thursday through Saturday of Miami Art Week between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. and will run between the marinas on Purdy Avenue and 17th Street (Miami Beach) and the Sea Isle Marina (located off of Bayshore Avenue and NE 16th Street, City of Miami).

This year, Uber is extending its offerings to the air with UberSEAPLANE. This first-ever experience, available by request from Mainland Request Zone, includes a complimentary LUX SUV ride, a trip on a designated luxury yacht, and an aerial tour of the best Miami Art Week has to offer, including Miami Beach, Downtown and Wynwood. By including all three Uber and EFFEN Vodka Miami Art Week experiences into one, UberSEAPLANE is the pinnacle of exclusive transportation in Miami. UberSEAPLANE will be available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday of Miami Art Week.

The Uber Land, Sea, Air experience, presented by EFFEN Vodka, and $5 promo code are for riders 21 years of age and older. For more information, please visit .

The EFFEN Vodka portfolio is bold and distinctive, while embodying the smooth, clean, crisp taste that vodka lovers have come to expect from the brand. Cocktails featuring the entire EFFEN portfolio, including new releases EFFEN® Blood Orange, EFFEN® Green Apple and EFFEN® Raspberry, can be found at select Miami Art Week events and beyond.

Uber is evolving the way Florida moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, we make communities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers.

EFFEN® Vodka is a Super Premium Vodka whose name means smooth, even and balanced in Dutch. It is made from 100% premium wheat, which results in a silky, smooth liquid. The stylish and functional rubber sleeve is carefully affixed to each bottle, further demonstrating EFFEN's commitment to providing a Super Premium Vodka with a modern design. The EFFEN line includes EFFEN® Vodka, EFFEN® Cucumber Vodka, EFFEN® Black Cherry Vodka, EFFEN® Blood Orange Vodka, EFFEN® Green Apple Vodka, and EFFEN® Raspberry Vodka. EFFEN is sold nationwide and is available in 50ml, 375ml, 750ml, 1L, and 1.75L bottles. For more information on EFFEN Vodka, please visit .

As the world's third largest premium spirits company, Beam Suntory is Crafting the Spirits Brands that Stir the World. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands and Suntory whisky Kakubin, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher's, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Courvoisier cognac, Sauza tequila, Pinnacle vodka, and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and commitment to Growing for Good. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit and .

