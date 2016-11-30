SoClean Premieres "Kill Germs, Not The Mood" Video, Hosts Giveaway

(firmenpresse) - OXFORD, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- SoClean has launched its newest as part of a new promotional giveaway. "Kill Germs, Not The Mood" is a light-hearted look into how CPAP users can better spend their time with loved ones rather than cleaning their machine.

One randomly-selected giveaway winner will receive a SoClean sanitizing machine. To enter, users must watch the video and submit their name, email and phone number. The giveaway runs from November 29 to December 28, 2016.

The 60-second video depicts a couple ready for romance, but interrupted by the burden of cleaning the CPAP machine without the convenience of a SoClean sanitizer.

The manual cleaning of the CPAP machine and its associated parts is a timely chore that prevents people from thorough or consistent cleaning. As a result, bacteria builds up in the mask and hose causing persistent coughs, colds, and other illnesses in users.

The SoClean CPAP cleaner was designed to sanitize a CPAP machine in a "drop-and-go" fashion to allow users more free time without a messy cleanup. The SoClean machine tackles the inconvenience of disassembling and hand-washing of CPAP machines by providing an automated solution.

Over 100,000,000 people suffer from sleep apnea worldwide with 80% of those people using a CPAP machine. SoClean, Inc. introduced its CPAP cleaner to market in February 2012 with the hope to improve the quality of life for its users and save time.

Entries for the product giveaway will be accepted through December 27, 2016 at midnight PST. Anyone wanting to enter the giveaway can submit their information here:

Founded in 2011, SoClean Inc. improves the health and wellness of people who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea and other sleep disorders. The SoClean CPAP 2 Cleaner and Sanitizer aid the millions of CPAP users properly care for their equipment in a convenient way.

