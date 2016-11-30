Long Beach Shooting Range Offers a Day of Fun in the City

LAX Firing Range is a full-service, indoor Long Beach shooting range. They offer a variety of amenities including gun rentals, a cleaning service and on-site ammunition sales.

(firmenpresse) - Enjoy a day of fun in the city by stopping at the Long Beach shooting range . LAX Firing Range is the number one choice when it comes to shooting ranges in the greater Los Angeles area. They are perfectly located to serve all of Southern California. This range welcomes shooters of all experiences, from beginners to expert marksmen. Their staff is very knowledgeable and well-trained to answer any and all questions from customers. The premier Long Beach shooting range has been in business for over 20 years, accumulating a large customer-base and approval rating.



This Long Beach shooting range is the one-stop shop for all things shooting and firearms accessories. They have a large on-site Pro Shop that is always fully-stocked with everything a shooter would ever need. From grips, to uppers kits, to ammunition, to tactical gear, to clothing, the trusted Long Beach shooting range has you covered. They offer the lowest prices in ammunition nationwide. Their own brand of LAX ammo can be purchased in bulk-quantity pricing.



If youre looking for a full day of fun in the city, then look no further than the Long Beach shooting range . They are sure to offer a unique and exciting experience, unparalleled by any other attraction in the city. Tourists and locals have been flocking to LAX Firing Range for over two decades. There is no thrill like firing a gun, especially for out-of-towners who cannot do so in their home countries.



About Long Beach Shooting Range



LAX Firing Range is an indoor Long Beach shooting range that offers a variety of services and amenities. Gun rentals, cleaning service, in-store ammo sales, training classes and much more are offered by the range. If you would like more information about LAX Firing Range, visit their website: http://www.laxrange.com/ , call (310) 568-1515, or visit them at 927 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood CA, 90301.



