Interim Results for the Period Ended 30 September 2016 (with correct attachment)

Highlights



* EBITDA* and Operating Loss in the quarter reported a loss of $11.3 million

and $28.3 million compared to a 2Q loss of $17.5 million and $37.2 million,

respectively.

* Golar LNG Limited ("Golar" or "the Company") and Schlumberger formed OneLNG,

a joint venture that will offer an integrated upstream and midstream

solution for the development of low cost gas reserves to LNG.

* Closed Golar Power transaction with Stonepeak to capitalise on downstream

opportunities.

* Shipping market shows positive signs with improving utilisation, rates and

the re-appearance of round-trip economics.







Subsequent Events



* Ophir and OneLNG agreed to form a Joint Operating Company to develop the

2.6Tcf Fortuna reserves in Equatorial Guinea using FLNG technology.

* Golar Power reached a Final Investment Decision ("FID") on Sergipe power

project, signed a 25-year FSRU agreement and entered into a long-term sale

and purchase agreement for the supply of LNG.

* The Incentive Distribution Rights ("IDRs") in Golar LNG Partners ("Golar

Partners" or "the Partnership") were reset. Golar LNG received 3.8 million

new units as consideration.

* Raised $176 million in new equity through issue of 7.5 million new shares.







Financial Review



Business Performance



+----------------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+

| | 2016| 2016|

| | | |

|(in thousands of $) | Jul-Sep| Apr-Jun|

+----------------------------------------------------------+-------- +---------+

|Total operating revenues | 22,267 | 18,370 |



| | | |

|Vessel operating expenses |(12,102 )|(14,064 )|

| | | |

|Voyage, charterhire & commission expenses | (8,031 )| (9,826 )|

| | | |

|Voyage, charterhire & commission expenses - collaborative | | |

|arrangements | (3,621 )| (2,331 )|

| | | |

|Administrative expenses | (9,808 )| (9,689 )|

| | | |

|EBITDA* |(11,295 )|(17,540 )|

| | | |

|Depreciation and amortization |(16,997 )|(19,705 )|

| +---------+---------+

|Operating loss |(28,292 )|(37,245 )|

+----------------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+



* EBITDA is defined as operating loss before interest, tax, depreciation and

amortization. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A non-GAAP financial

measure is generally defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as one

that purports to measure historical or future financial performance, financial

position or cash flows, but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so

adjusted in the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We have presented EBITDA as

we believe it provides useful information to investors because it is a basis

upon which we measure our operations and efficiency. EBITDA is not a measure of

our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be construed as an

alternative to net income (loss) or other financial measures presented in

accordance with U.S. GAAP.







The Golar Power transaction closed on July 6. Effective from this date, the

results of the LNG carriers, Golar Penguin and Golar Celsius, together with the

Company's interest in the 2017 delivering FSRU new-build Nanook and the

Company's investment in the Sergipe power project have been deconsolidated. The

Company will use equity accounting for Golar Power from July 6 and results of

this business unit are included within Equity in net earnings of affiliates in

the Statement of Income discussed below.



Golar reported today a 3Q operating loss of $28.3 million as compared to a loss

of $37.2 million in 2Q 2016. Both shipping rates and utilisation improved during

the quarter with utilisation increasing from 31% in 2Q to 37% in 3Q and rates

for TFDE tonnage approaching and in cases exceeding $40k/day. Total operating

revenues increased from $18.4 million in 2Q to $22.3 million in 3Q. Voyage,

charter-hire and commission expenses including those from the Cool Pool

collaboration recorded a slight decrease from $12.2 million in 2Q to $11.7

million this quarter reflecting the small increase in utilisation. As in prior

quarters, included in voyage, net charter-hire and commission expenses is $5.8

million in respect of the cost of chartering the Golar Grand.



Vessel operating expenses decreased $2.0 million to $12.1

million. Deconsolidation of post July 6 costs in respect of the Celsius and

Penguin accounts for most of the reduction however lower insurance costs across

the fleet also contributed positively in 3Q. Administration costs at $9.8

million were in line with 2Q. Depreciation and amortisation decreased $2.7

million to $17.0 million in 3Q, again due to deconsolidation of Golar Penguin

and Celsius.



Relative to 2Q the above resulted in a $6.2 million decrease in EBITDA* losses

from a loss of $17.5 million in 2Q to a loss of $11.3 million in 3Q and an $8.9

million decrease in Operating losses from a loss of $37.2 million in 2Q to a

loss of $28.3 million in 3Q.





Net Income Summary



+----------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+

| | 2016| 2016|

| | | |

|(in thousands of $) | Jul-Sep| Apr-Jun|

+----------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+

|Operating loss |(28,292 )|(37,245 )|

| | | |

|Interest income | 436 | 196 |

| | | |

|Interest expense |(15,564 )|(13,331 )|

| | | |

|Other financial items | 22,772 |(27,471 )|

| | | |

|Loss on disposal |(12,184 )| - |

| | | |

|Taxes | (246 )| 609 |

| | | |

|Equity in net earnings of affiliates | 15,681 | 2,053 |

| | | |

|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests| (6,546 )| (9,412 )|

| +---------+---------+

|Net loss attributable to Golar LNG Ltd |(23,943 )|(84,601 )|

+----------------------------------------------------+---------+---------+







In 3Q the Company generated a net loss of $23.9 million. Notable contributors to

this are summarised as follows:



* After stripping out Golar Power assets, consolidated Variable Interest

Entities in respect of the six sale and leaseback financed vessels and non-

cash capitalised interest adjustments, underlying 3Q interest expense is

consistent with 2Q.

* Other Financial Items report a gain of $22.8 million compared to a $27.5

million charge in 2Q. A 2Q mark to market loss on the Company's Total

Return Swap became a $16.5 million gain in 3Q following an increase in

Golar's share price from $15.50 on June 30 to $21.20 on September 30.

Increases in long-term swap rates also converted a 2Q $5.9 million mark-to-

market loss on the valuation of interest rate swaps into a 3Q gain of $10.7

million.

* A $12.2 million non-cash loss was recognised on disposal of Golar Power, of

which approximately half is expected to be recovered upon finalisation of

the purchase price adjustment. This loss is based on estimates and is thus

subject to change.

* Following a change in accounting treatment of the Company's stake in Golar

Partners, Golar now accounts for its Common Units, General Partner Units and

IDRs in the same way it has previously accounted for its Subordinated Units

under the equity method of accounting. The Partnerships 3Q 2016 contribution

to Golar's results is included together with the Company's 50% share of

Golar Power in equity in net earnings of affiliates. The $15.7 million 3Q

equity in net earnings of affiliates is comprised of a $2.7 million loss in

respect of Golar's 50% share in Golar Power and net earnings of $18.3

million from the Company's stake in Golar Partners. However, the change in

accounting treatment of the various units does not impact the distributions

receivable by the Company so that its receipt of $13.2 million in cash

distributions in respect of its investment in Golar Partners is consistent

with recent quarters.







Commercial Review



LNG Shipping



The third quarter began in much the same way as the first half of the year with

excess tonnage weighing heavily on rates. This was followed by increased

activity in August that resulted in a step up in rates and utilisation,

particularly for owners with open tonnage in the Atlantic basin where spot rates

in excess of $40k/day were achieved. Both chartering activity and rates have

since eased but levels remain well above the lows reached in the first half of

2016. The Pacific market continued to be typified by higher liquidity with an

abundance of available shipping as well as spot demand from projects, utilities

and traders. Spot charters have typically been for short durations, maintaining

liquidity but limiting significant rate increases. Atlantic activity on the

other hand has been more sporadic with thin tonnage availability and limited

demand occasionally interrupted by sudden waves of requirements that clear out

this available tonnage and result in improved rates.



New production continues to deliver with T9 of Malaysia LNG, Petronas FLNG1 and

train 2 operations of Gorgon and Sabine Pass set to start during 4Q. Looking to

2017, significant additional production is expected from Gorgon and Sabine Pass

together with new production from Whetstone. The FLNG Hilli is also set to start

producing. All in, approximately 135 million tonnes of new production equivalent

to 52% of current LNG production is expected to deliver between now and

1Q 2021. During recent months a number of market participants have chosen to

take shipping coverage for 2017. Up to 16 vessels in the global spot fleet have

been fixed for periods of 6-18 months starting between September and February.

Golar believes that this tightens the outlook for structural availability into

2017. As new LNG arrives and prompt availability of shipping tonnage declines,

charterer interest in period contracts is expected to grow bringing the shipping

business ever closer to its inflection point.



Discipline among ship owners continues to be maintained with only 6 LNG carriers

(approximately 1% of the global fleet) ordered this year to date.



FSRUs



Golar's existing fleet of six operating FSRUs, all of which reside within Golar

Partners but are managed by the Company, have maintained operational excellence

achieving 99.3% availability during scheduled 3Q operations.



The FSRU Golar Tundra remains at anchor off the coast of Ghana. On October 19,

Charterer, West Africa Gas Limited ("WAGL") received parliamentary approval for

their 10-year gas sales agreement with the government of Ghana. Golar has

commenced legal proceedings in order to collect amounts due under the charter.

The Company does however maintain dialogue with WAGL to find a mutually

agreeable way forward that bridges the original and later start date required

and on November 29 the Company received its first payment from WAGL for amounts

outstanding under the charter. The Company has not recognised any revenue from

the WAGL charter in its 3Q Income Statement.



Downstream - Golar Power



On October 17, Golar Power reached a FID on its first integrated FSRU-to-power

project. Together with joint venture partners Ebrasil, Golar Power have formed

a project company, CELSE, which has entered into a lump-sum turn-key EPC

agreement with General Electric who will build, maintain and operate a 1.5GW

combined cycle power station in Sergipe, Brazil. The power station will provide

power to 26 committed off-takers for 25 years commencing January 2020. All-in

capital expenditure for the power station and supporting infrastructure is

estimated to be BRL4.3 billion. After deducting the cost of chartering in the

FSRU and assuming no dispatch of power, the Sergipe project is expected to

generate a projected annual EBITDA* of BRL1.1 billion. Additional returns can be

earned if the power station is called upon to dispatch and CELSE has entered

into a flexible long-term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with an affiliate of

Qatar Petroleum and ExxonMobil to support this.



In connection with FID, Golar Power has also elected to buy out project

developer Genpower. This will increase its ownership in the Sergipe Project from

25% to 50%. Golar Power had previously committed to finance Genpower's equity

contribution to the project so acquisition of this stake should not increase

Golar Power's equity contribution beyond the previously anticipated $165

million, a small portion of which has already been invested.



Golar Power has nominated its 2017 delivering FSRU newbuild, Nanook, to service

the Sergipe project and has entered into a 25-year agreement to charter the FSRU

to CELSE. This agreement affords the flexibility to switch to an FSRU conversion

candidate ahead of start-up to accommodate other Golar Power business

opportunities as required. Annual EBITDA* generated by the FSRU is projected to

be $39.0 million (100% for the account of Golar Power) starting January

1, 2020. When called upon to dispatch, the Sergipe power station will utilise

approximately 35% of the FSRUs regas capacity. Golar Power will therefore look

to augment this $39 million EBITDA* by seeking out other proximate users or

integrate a project into the Brazilian gas grid.



Other FSRU projects are currently being actively pursued. These require a range

of solutions from large new-build FSRUs to small, modern and new-build carrier

conversions. Golar has recently agreed to participate in a Total led consortium

developing an integrated FSRU-to-power project in the Ivory Coast.



Although LNG prices have increased in recent months, they remain extremely

competitive on a burn parity basis and by historical standards. The Company

believes that this together with an expectation that LNG prices will remain low

is driving demand growth that is supporting FSRU opportunities. China and India

continue to report high double digit demand growth with an estimated 40-50 mtpa

of incremental demand being filled by these two markets alone. Other emerging

markets are currently expected to fill a further 30-40mtpa of incremental

demand, much of it via FSRUs.



FLNG



The FLNG Hilli conversion project continues apace and remains on schedule,

within budget and on track to deliver within its stipulated delivery window.

Virtually all heavy equipment is on-board and over 4,000 contractors are now

working on the vessel on a daily basis. The mooring system is on schedule and

limited testing of systems has started. The Company is encouraged by two recent

developments in the FLNG business, namely:



* Commencement of operations on the worlds first FLNG vessel, the PFLNG Satu

in Malaysia.

* Black & Veatch successfully commissioning, in a marine environment, an Exmar

designed FLNG barge with a small-scale version of the same liquefaction

technology used on FLNG Hilli.



There are significant other stranded gas reserves in the area neighbouring the

Kribi field in Cameroon as well as additional reserves within the field itself.

Golar is currently having discussions with the Government and Perenco and is

soliciting interest from independent third parties with the target of increasing

utilisation of the FLNG Hilli. The Company remains cautiously optimistic that

further utilisation will be achieved after start-up.



Upstream - OneLNG



On July 25 Golar and Schlumberger formalised their co-operation by announcing

the creation of OneLNG, a joint venture 51% owned by Golar and 49% by

Schlumberger that will combine the respective strengths of each shareholder to

offer gas resource holders a faster and lower cost LNG development solution.

OneLNG will have first right of refusal for all gas-to-LNG projects that draw

upon services provided by Schlumberger and FLNG expertise provided by Golar. The

joint venture also contemplates an equitable contribution mechanism that takes

account of Golar's FLNG intellectual property. Any credit that Golar receives

for this intellectual property will be agreed on a case-by-case basis. Jeff

Goodrich, formerly Chief Operating Officer at Perenco has been appointed CEO of

OneLNG and key resources from both Golar and Schlumberger have been seconded to

the venture which now operates out of a shared London office.



On November 10, OneLNG signed a binding Shareholders Agreement with Ophir

Holdings and Ventures Limited to establish a Joint Operating Company ("JOC") to

develop Ophir's 2.6Tcf Fortuna gas reserves, in Block R, offshore Equatorial

Guinea. The JOC, 66.2% and 33.8% owned by OneLNG and Ophir respectively, will

own Ophir's share of the Block R licence and the FLNG vessel Gandria which are

collectively expected to produce between 2.2-2.5mtpa of LNG over 15-20 years.

The shareholders agreement and a Final Investment Decision are contingent on 3

key milestones - namely, agreement of final terms and execution of documentation

for project debt financing, approval by the shareholders of Ophir Energy plc,

and, approval by the government of Equatorial Guinea. OneLNG is responsible for

concluding the project debt financing and Ophir is responsible for securing

requisite government and shareholder approvals.



As well as aligning interests, the JOC structure allows the project to offer

both its FLNG unit and its stake in the gas field as security to lenders. This

additional security together with shareholder support is expected to facilitate

the drawdown of up to $1.2 billion of debt from FID to commencement of

operations. Including both upstream and midstream development the project is

expected to cost $2.0 billion to develop and is currently expected to generate

an annual EBITDA* of $560 million assuming a $6.0mmbtu free on-board gas price.



After Ophir's injection of up to $150 million and assuming debt of $1.2 billion,

OneLNG will be expected to contribute approximately $650 million. Golar has a

range of funding options available to meet its share of this OneLNG equity in

the 2017-2020 period. Credit can be expected for both the intellectual property

and the LNG carrier Gandria contributed by Golar. The Company is also looking to

agree payment profiles with key contractors Keppel and Black & Veatch to help

accommodate the gap between release of up to $160 million of post operational

equity from the Hilli and milestone payments required for the Gandria

conversion. Other potential sources of funding during this three-year period

include cash generated from the operation of FLNG Hilli, potential proceeds from

a sale of a tranche of the FLNG Hilli to Golar Partners for which discussions

have commenced, leveraging of further Common units in Golar Partners and the

2018 release of approximately $110 million of cash tied up in the FLNG Hilli

cash-collateralised letter of credit. Delay of the Fortuna FID to 1H 2017 also

reduces the gap between equity requirements for the project and equity released

from the FLNG Hilli.



In addition to the Fortuna Project, OneLNG is reviewing a comprehensive list of

other projects that suit its offering. Whilst there remains a West African bias

to the current shortlist, OneLNG is also working on several projects in other

parts of the world. The Company believes that there is additional demand for

its FLNG solutions and is encouraged by the way OneLNG has been received by the

market.







Financing Review



Liquidity



Golar's total cash position as at September 30 was $137.9 million.



FLNG Hilli financing



As at September 30, 2016, $600 million has been spent on the FLNG Hilli

conversion ($695 million including the vessel and capitalised interest) and $200

million had been drawn against the $960 million CSSCL FLNG Hilli facility. As

the project remains well within its $1.2 billion budget, all remaining

conversion and site specific costs for the FLNG Hilli are expected to be

satisfied by this facility. After a bank syndication exercise and a reduction

in mark-to-market swaps a further $13.9 million of the $280 million cash backed

Letter of Credit ("LC") to Perenco was released to 3Q liquidity. As at September

30, restricted cash tied up in this LC stood at $266.1 million. A further $34.8

million of this LC restricted cash has been released to liquidity so far in 4Q.



In addition to the above the following have been concluded:



* Golar Power transaction closed - released $103 million of cash.

* IDR Reset - received 3.7 million new Common units and 0.1 million General

Partner units in Golar Partners (including 0.8 million earn-out units).

* Margin Loan - secured $150 million commitment from Citibank to be secured by

certain Golar Partners units.

* Equity Issue - raised $170 million net of fees following the issue of 7.5

million new shares.







Corporate and Other Matters



After the recent offering there are 101 million shares outstanding including

3.0 million Total Return Swap ("TRS") shares that have an average price of

$41.10 per share. There are also 3.9 million outstanding stock options in issue

with current strike prices ranging from $1.48 to $57.00 per share.



The dividend will remain unchanged at $0.05 per share for the quarter.





Outlook



A total of around 300 spot fixtures are expected to be concluded in 2016, a

significant step up from around 190 voyages in 2015. New LNG supply trains are

delivering on an almost quarterly basis, gradually eroding the overcapacity in

the shipping market. There are clear signs of tightening in the spot market and

this improvement is encouraging charterer interest in longer term contracts.

Based on fixture activity thus far, 4Q shipping results are expected to be

approximately in line with 3Q. The current market strengthening is already

pushing 1Q 2017 utilisation toward 3Q 2016 levels. Shareholders can therefore

expect a positive improvement in1Q revenues.



Both Golar Power and OneLNG, have, within 6-months of their formation,

identified and taken substantial steps to advance their first project

opportunities. FID has been taken on the Sergipe project. Key service companies

have been engaged for Golar Power's first 25-year integrated FSRU-to-power

project. The main ground-work permit was received on November 28 and ground

preparations are now underway. Similarly, OneLNG has signed a shareholder

agreement with Ophir that makes both the financing and development of this world

class gas resource manifestly more digestible. Both of these projects are long-

term (20-25 years), show good profitability and are expected to add material

EBITDA* backlog to the Golar group, assuming successful execution of the two

projects. Golar's share in the currently expected EBITDA* backlog will be in

excess of $6.0 billion over the life of the projects based on current forward

prices. This creates a solid long-term foundation for the Company.



From a financing perspective, Golar is pleased to have delivered a solution to

the March maturing convertible bond and to have strengthened the Company's

liquidity position. Attention is now focused on concluding the financing of the

FLNG Gandria which is progressing well.



Based on Golar's experience with the first converted FSRU, successful execution

of the Hilli project is likely to increase interest in the Company's FLNG

solutions. FLNG Hilli continues to progress on budget and is scheduled to

commence operations in Cameroon in ten months. A key objective of the Company

will be to monetise the equity investment in, and the cashflow generated by,

FLNG Hilli, in the best possible way and use this to create profitable growth

going forward. Formation of OneLNG and Golar Power, recruitment of personnel and

the deals already concluded have strengthened the Company's ability to execute

large projects. When combined with the positive trend we now see in the

shipping market, the Company's strategic and financial position today is

considered to be considerably better relative to the same time last year.





Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect

management's current expectations, estimates and projections. Forward-looking

statements include any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply

future results, performance or achievements. Words such as "anticipate,"

"believe," "estimate," "expect, " "forecast," "intend," "may," "pending,"

"plan," "predict," "project," "potential," "should" and similar expressions

identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of

future performance and are based upon assumptions and estimates that are

inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult

to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from

what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.



Among the important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to

differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changes in

LNG carriers, FSRU or FLNG market trends, including charter rates, vessel values

and technological advancements; changes in the Company's ability to retrofit

vessels as FSRUs or FLNGs and in the Company's ability to obtain financing for

such conversions or its joint ventures on acceptable terms or at all; changes in

the supply of or demand for LNG carriers, FSRUs or FLNGs; a material decline or

prolonged weakness in rates for LNG carriers, FSRUs or FLNGs; changes in the

performance of the pool in which certain of the Company's vessels operate and

the performance of the Company's joint ventures; changes in trading patterns

that affect the opportunities for the profitable operation of LNG carriers,

FSRUs or FLNGs; changes in the supply of or demand for LNG or LNG carried by

sea; changes in the supply of or demand for natural gas generally or in

particular regions; the failure of the Company's contract counterparties,

including its joint venture co-owners, to comply with their agreements with the

Company; changes in the Company's relationships with its counterparties,

including its major chartering parties; changes in the availability of vessels

to purchase and in the time it takes to construct new vessels; failure of

shipyards to comply with delivery schedules or performance specifications on a

timely basis or at all; the Company's ability to integrate and realize the

benefits of acquisitions; changes in the Company's ability to sell vessels to

Golar Partners or Golar Power Limited; changes in the Company's relationship

with Golar Partners, Golar Power Limited OneLNG S.A.; the Company's inability to

achieve successful utilization of its expanded fleet or inability to expand

beyond the carriage of LNG and provision of FSRUs, particularly through its

innovative FLNG strategy and its joint ventures; changes in the Company's

ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms or at all; as well as

other factors discussed in the Company's most recent Form 20-F filed with the

Securities and Exchange Commission. Unpredictable or unknown factors also could

have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.



As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such

forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly

update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.







November 30, 2016



The Board of Directors



Golar LNG Limited



Hamilton, Bermuda



Questions should be directed to:



Golar Management Limited - +44 207 063 7900



Oscar Spieler - Chief Executive Officer



Brian Tienzo - Chief Financial Officer



Stuart Buchanan - Head of Investor Relations





