Banca IFIS, finalized today the acquisition of GE Capital Interbanca

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Chairman Fürstenberg: "Historical milestone in our journey to become the go-to

solutions provider for SME financing".



Milan, November 30, 2016 - In reference to the acquisition of GE Capital

Interbanca S.p.A. announced on July 28, 2016 and following the authorization

granted by the Supervisory Authorities (Bank of Italy and the European Central

Bank) on November 29, 2016, Banca IFIS announces that the purchase of GE Capital

Interbanca S.p.A. was concluded today.



The details of the agreement are as follows:



- The transaction involves the acquisition of a 99.99% interest in GE Capital

Interbanca S.p.A. including its related companies involved in factoring,

leasing (financial and operational) and lending;

- Price paid: 160 million euro, subject to an adjustment mechanism to be

calculated on the basis of the financial situation at the execution date;

- Full repayment of GE Capital Interbanca and its subsidiaries' debt to GE

Capital, which amounts to approximately 2.1 billion euro;

"By uniting the relative strengths of two highly capitalized Groups and through

their respective competences, we identified the right platform to become the go-

to provider for financing solutions to small Italian enterprises" stated

Giovanni Bossi, CEO of the Banca IFIS Group. Sebastien Egon Fürstenberg,

Chairman of Banca IFIS stated today that "this is another stage for our common

path - an important step, not the finish line - which now allows us to forge

ahead with new skills, new people, new challenges in a single direction".



For further details about the transaction and its strategy, please refer to the

July 28, 2016 announcement: http://www.bancaifis.it/en/press-releases/banca-

ifis-and-ge-capital-agreement-reached-for-the-acquisition-of-ge-capital-

interbanca/





For this acquisition Banca IFIS relied on Banca IMI and KPMG Advisory Corporate

Finance as financial advisors and on Clifford Chance as legal advisors; KPMG

Deal Advisory carried out the due diligence process.



Banca IFIS, completed the acquisition of GE Capital Interbanca:

http://hugin.info/143833/R/2060687/772599.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Banca IFIS S.p.A. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.bancaifis.it/bancaifis/index.php/en



PressRelease by

Banca IFIS S.p.A.

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/30/2016 - 15:48

Language: English

News-ID 510058

Character count: 2815

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Banca IFIS S.p.A.

Stadt: Venice





Number of hits: 70



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease