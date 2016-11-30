Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc.: Sale of Shares by an officer of the company



30 November, 2016: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (Caledonia or the Company - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/search_adv/?v=296937 ) (TSX: CAL, OTCQX: CALVF, AIM: CMCL) announces that it received notice yesterday that Mr Dana Roets, the Companys Chief Operating Officer has sold a total of 100,000 shares in the company at a price of CAD$1.3844 per share. Mr Roets is classified as a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility for the purposes of Market Abuse Regulations. Following this transaction Mr Roets owns no shares in the company.



For further information please contact:



Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth - CFO

Tel: +44 1534 702 998

marklearmonth(at)caledoniamining.com



WH Ireland

Adrian Hadden/Nick Prowting

Tel: +44 20 7220 1751

Maurice Mason - Investor Relations

Tel: +44 759 078 1139

mauricemason(at)caledoniamining.com-



Blytheweigh

Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray

Tel: +44 20 7138 3204



Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger

info(at)resource-capital.ch

www.resource-capital.ch



Head and Registered Office: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

43/45 La Motte Street, St Helier,

Jersey, Channel Islands, JE4 8SD

info(at)caledoniamining.com

www.caledoniamining.com







Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.



NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM





1 Details of the person discharging managerial

responsibilities/person closely

associated



a) Name Dana Roets

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer, Caledonia



Mining Corporation

plc



b) Initial notification/ Initial Notification

Amendment



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market

participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor



a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

b) LEI N/A

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)

each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;

(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been

conducted



a) Description of the Common Shares of no par value each

financial instrument,

type of

instrument JE00BD35H902





Identification code

b) Nature of the Sale of shares

transaction



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

138.44 Canadian 100,000

cents

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 100,000

- Price 138.44 Canadian cents

e) Date of the transaction29 November 2016

f) Place of the Toronto Stock Exchange

transaction









