(firmenpresse) -
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc.: Sale of Shares by an officer of the company
30 November, 2016: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (Caledonia or the Company - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/search_adv/?v=296937 ) (TSX: CAL, OTCQX: CALVF, AIM: CMCL) announces that it received notice yesterday that Mr Dana Roets, the Companys Chief Operating Officer has sold a total of 100,000 shares in the company at a price of CAD$1.3844 per share. Mr Roets is classified as a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility for the purposes of Market Abuse Regulations. Following this transaction Mr Roets owns no shares in the company.
Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1 Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely
associated
a) Name Dana Roets
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer, Caledonia
Mining Corporation
plc
b) Initial notification/ Initial Notification
Amendment
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market
participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
b) LEI N/A
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)
each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been
conducted
a) Description of the Common Shares of no par value each
financial instrument,
type of
instrument JE00BD35H902
Identification code
b) Nature of the Sale of shares
transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
138.44 Canadian 100,000
cents
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 100,000
- Price 138.44 Canadian cents
e) Date of the transaction29 November 2016
f) Place of the Toronto Stock Exchange
transaction
Caledonia ist ein Bergbau-, Explorations- und Entwicklungsunternehmen mit Schwerpunkt auf das südliche Afrika. Nach Umsetzung des Indigenisierungs-Gesetzes in Simbabwe ist Caledonias hauptsächliches Asset ein 49-%-Anteil an einer laufenden Goldmine in Simbabwe („Blanket“).
