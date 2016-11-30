StartMonday Launches Version 2.0 Mobile App



- 15-second video format uses science to leverage subconscious decisions



AMSTERDAM, NL - November 30, 2016 - Smart job recruitment tech firm StartMonday Technology Corp. (CSE: JOB) (XFRA: S56) (the Company or StartMonday) today announces the launch of version 2.0 of its mobile app with a significant user experience evolution to its revolutionary solution designed to rapidly and effectively assess job-seekers for employment opportunities based on first impressions.



The Companys version 2.0 mobile app offers all-new features such as; audience mode, allowing users to talk to a friendly interviewer, look out to an empty theatre, or even a playful cat while making their video. Another update permits fast-cut animation allowing users to stop/start the video to compile a sequence of scenes, and the new version also includes a script-reading tool that performs as an editable teleprompter.



StartMonday's technology sounds simple at first. Package a job candidate's pitch in a 15-second video and make that video available to the recruiter for that job. After first launching the 15-second video concept as a condensed video format that sits well with digital natives and social media, the Company discovered it had leveraged an area of study that has proven to astound researchers. In a study at the University of Toledo, in Ohio, an untrained team of volunteers responded to watching just 15-seconds of a 20-minute live interview of a 6-page questionnaire conducted by a team of trained interviewers. The result; 90% of the subjects were graded the same by both teams. At Harvard University, untrained graders watched a 10-second clip of teachers and provided virtually the same evaluation conclusions as provided by students at the end of the semester.



An article in the online magazine, Science, presented a conclusion that interviews are often decisive within the first few seconds. Frank Bernieri at the University of Toledo noted that after watching a 15-second video of an applicant, "on 9 out of the 11 traits that the applicants were being judged on, the observers significantly predicted the outcome of the interview," Bernieri continued. "In fact, the strength of the correlation was extraordinary."





StartMondays platform allows candidates to tell their own story in their own words, offering better insights into important qualities such as; personality, confidence, interpersonal and communication skills, language and presentation skills, professionalism, sales and service orientation. To-date the Company has enabled thousands of candidates to create 15-second videos and many have elected to make their video stand out using props, designs, out-of-the-box thinking, and to even apply for a job while traveling in a plane.



Company co-founder and CEO Ray Gibson comments, Two years of consolidated research and user data have led us to this optimized experience on mobile. We've become the masters of collecting short video job applications from mobile phones and the concept has scaled up into a complete enterprise solution with mobile and web application and an intuitive back-end. I invite anyone who may be interested, to download the apps from the Apple or Google play stores and you'll quickly learn how it feels to make a video. To-date, we have had great responses from candidates and recruiters alike. In fact, we increasingly believe we have an opportunity to revolutionize an entire segment of the Human Resource Industry and we are busy ramping up for a significant increase in deployment.



About StartMonday (CSE: JOB) (XFRA: S56)

StartMonday helps employers select better candidates, faster, with the power of 15-second video introductions. StartMondays video-led mobile and web applications deliver a better impression of personality and customer skills, ultimately helping employers decide which candidates they should talk to first - making the process much more efficient. StartMonday is focused on becoming recognized as an innovative and trusted brand for job recruitment. The Company is dedicated to building powerful tools for the Mobile Generation. The mission is to make recruiting, and work itself, an amazing experience for everyone. For more information please visit www.startmonday.com.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ray Gibson"

CEO & Director



CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the completion of the listing of the Companys shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.



The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward- looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.



Contact:

Walter Spagnuolo

Invictus Investor Relations

Office: +1.604.343.8661

Toll Free from North America: +1.800.274.8143

Toll free from Germany: +0800.180.6687

Toll Free From UK: + 0.800.014.8387

Email: investors(at)startmonday.com

Website: www.startmonday.com







STARTMONDAY TECHNOLOGY CORP

