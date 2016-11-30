Lotame Expands Audience Targeting Capabilities to Broadcast Television

Follows successful testing by Pearl TV members' broadcast TV stations

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- , the leading independent data management platform and most trusted and comprehensive data exchange, today announced the availability of the first-to-market TV DMP, connecting digital audience data to local broadcast television. The launch follows prototype testing with , a business organization of companies that own and operate more than 200 local broadcast TV stations nationwide. TV DMP connects valuable first-party data to televisions, for powerful behaviorally targeted ads on TV.

"Television ads are a powerful brand medium, but local broadcast stations have not been able to reach their advertisers' specific target audiences with the same ease as their digital competitors," said Lotame Founder & CEO, Andy Monfried. "Lotame's TV DMP solves that challenge, providing access to rich behavioral data for TV stations nationwide so advertisers can more effectively engage consumers."

With Lotame's TV DMP, local stations can leverage online behavioral data to identify when prospective advertisers' key audiences are watching during particular days or times. It also brings data-driven insights to the ads' measurement. After the television ad has run, Lotame provides performance against the target audience so advertisers have more information about household viewing.

"The future for TV broadcasters means the ability to make decisions with clients with more information. We expect advertising to be more addressable and interactive based on viewing audience data," said Anne Schelle, Managing Director of Pearl TV. "Lotame has come forward with this innovative offering that can provide more relevant advertising to viewers, so that advertisements across screens can be properly targeted to the right consumers."

Lotame maintains relationships with TV manufacturers to ingest anonymous viewership data at scale across all 210 Designated Market Areas (DMAs) from a growing number of almost 15 million connected televisions. Using Lotame's proprietary cross-device technology, consumers' devices -- digital and linear TV -- are viewed together, so audience-targeting data can be applied to all, without the need for expensive, time-consuming third-party matching.

With the full profile and cross-device access to a target audience, TV DMP enables television stations to offer multiple device campaign solutions to their advertisers, an important capability made possible by the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard. With ATSC 3.0, TV transmission itself will be IP-based in the same "language" as the Internet. Mobile device viewing will also be a key part of the package. With TV DMP, a local broadcaster can offer advertisers the ability to extend a television ad campaign to today's desktop computers and mobile devices with ease for better brand awareness and engagement.

For more information about Lotame TV DMP, please visit: .

Lotame enables companies to use data to build stronger connections with their consumers. Lotame is proud to be the leading independent data management platform (DMP) and offer the most widely used, trusted and comprehensive data exchange in the industry. Committed to innovation, agility and -- above all, customer success -- the Lotame team aims to continuously find new and meaningful ways to help its clients harness the power of data to fuel more relevant and personalized experiences across screens and devices, online and off. Lotame is headquartered in New York City, with resources around the world, including Maryland, San Francisco, London, Singapore, Mumbai and Sydney.

Pearl TV is a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities, including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and developing digital media and wireless platforms for the broadcast industry. Its membership, comprising more than 200 network-affiliated TV stations, consists of eight of the largest broadcast companies: Cox Media Group, the E.W. Scripps Company, Graham Media Group, Hearst Television Inc., Media General Inc., Meredith Local Media Group, Schurz Communications, Raycom Media, and TEGNA, Inc.

