UPDATE - Hootsuite Survey Highlights Importance of Social Media Across the Customer Journey

New Research Shows Millions of US and UK Adults Believe It's Important That the Organizations They Engage With Have a Strong Social Media Presence

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA

, the most widely used platform for managing social media, commissioned an online study in the U.S. and the U.K., conducted by Harris Poll, that found about half of Americans (48 percent) have interacted with companies or institutions on at least one of their social media networks.

"This research underscores the pervasiveness of social media and the massive opportunities available for organizations that use social to engage with their customers," said Penny Wilson, chief marketing officer at Hootsuite. "Today social plays a key role in determining and influencing customers' attitudes, motivations and behaviors. Now, more than ever, there's an opportunity to tap into social and connect with customers when, where and how they want, helping to maximize sales."

Key Findings

The recent survey indicates that companies and organizations who do not invest in social media may risk losing touch with customers and being outpaced by competitors.

More than four out of every five Americans (83 percent) have a social media account.

In the U.K., roughly three of every four adults (77 percent) have a social media account.

Based on the research, it is clear that understanding the role of social media in determining and influencing consumers' attitudes, motivations and behaviors is more important than ever.

"Marketers who align communication strategies to target customers at the right time, in the right place and with the right message will see success," said Wilson.

Methodology

This survey was conducted online by Harris Poll on behalf of Hootsuite from May 25-29, 2016 among 2,048 adults ages 18 and older in the US and among 1,029 adults ages 18 and older in the UK. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables, please contact Dana Whitney.

About Hootsuite

Hootsuite is the most widely used platform for managing social media, loved by over 15 million people around the globe and trusted by more than 800 of the Fortune 1000. With Hootsuite, brands harness the power of social. Our platform brings together your social networks and integrates with hundreds of business applications. It's the place to build customer relationships, listen to the needs of the market and grow your revenue. To learn more, visit .



Date: 11/30/2016





















