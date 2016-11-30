Granville Island 2040 Open House: Public Invited to Provide Input on Emerging Vision

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- On Saturday, December 3rd, 2016, from 10:30 am - 4:30 pm, the public is invited to the Revue Stage (east side of the Public Market) on Granville Island to share their views on the Emerging Vision for Granville Island's future.

The project planning team will conduct presentations at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm, and displays of the draft ideas will be available to view in the lobby throughout the day. Those unable to attend in person can participate via the Granville Island Facebook page, which will live-stream the presentations.

"The level of engagement from the public so far has been extremely high, and has given the team a lot of concepts with which to craft this emerging vision," said Michael Stevenson, who is leading the process on behalf of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, which manages Granville Island.

The Open House is the final public event in a series of feedback opportunities that began in June this year. The team has received information and feedback from a wide range of stakeholders, including Granville Island tenants and community, members of the arts and culture industry, and Vancouver residents. The final report will be completed in early 2017.

The Granville Island 2040 plan, which will set out the future of Granville Island for the next 25 years, will make recommendations for the redevelopment of the Emily Carr University buildings, revitalization of the popular Public Market, the advancement of the arts and cultural industry on the island, and transportation and access improvements. It will also examine the best governance structure for the continued long-term success of Granville Island.

It has been forty years since Granville Island was redeveloped from a derelict brownfield to a popular urban park and cultural hub for Vancouver.

