Darwin Global Selects TierPoint to Support Private Cloud Migration

(firmenpresse) - ST. LOUIS, MO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Darwin Global, LLC has selected TierPoint's private cloud and managed security services to support the ongoing expansion of Darwin Global's cloud-based training, education, and professional development services, continuing a longstanding partnership between the two companies.

Darwin Global manages the IT infrastructure and web presence of two online educational and training organizations: Smart Horizons, which offers early childhood education, law enforcement education, and security professional certification and Smart Horizons Career Online Education, the first fully accredited online school district in the US, which serves adults and older youth. With offices in Pensacola and Pompano Beach, Florida, and Oklahoma City and Lawton, Oklahoma, the rapidly growing company has more than three million clients in more than a dozen countries, including Fortune 100 companies, leading universities, government agencies and correctional facilities.

"Over the past ten years we've achieved an average annual growth rate of 194 percent," said Dr. Rob Miller, Chief Knowledge Officer of Darwin Global. "By moving from public to private cloud, we will improve our ability to scale up to meet rapid growth while tightening security through new managed services. TierPoint's private cloud will also help us meet increased client demand for continuous uptime."

"As TierPoint has continued to expand our hybrid IT solutions portfolio, we've been able to stay in step with Darwin Global's tremendous growth and work together to develop the right solutions to meet their needs and those of their clients," said Russ Koch, TierPoint Regional Vice President.

TierPoint is a leading national provider of best-in-class IT infrastructure services that help clients improve agility, drive performance, and manage risk. TierPoint offers multi-tenant, private, and hybrid cloud solutions; disaster recovery, business continuity and other managed services; and colocation -- all backed by a commitment to superior customer service and highly-redundant, carrier-neutral data centers coast to coast.

