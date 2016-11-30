Cherubim Interests, Inc. Retires Additional Debt

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Cherubim Interests, Inc. (OTC PINK: CHIT) ("the Company"), an expansion-stage alternative construction and real estate development company, announces that it has successfully retired an additional $667,391 of Principal Debt from the Company's books.

"We are happy to report that the Company has been successful in its efforts of retiring the majority of our outstanding principal debt over the past twelve months," said CHIT CEO Patrick Johnson. "Reducing the debt structure on the Company's balance sheet is an integral part of positioning ourselves for market expansion and qualifications for uplisting to a higher exchange. We are excited about the advancement of our stated business goals, and will continue to further enhancing the balance sheet of our Company."

Cherubim Interests specializes in alternative construction projects, as well as covering the entire spectrum of real estate development: due diligence, acquisition, planning, construction, renovation, and management; providing complete beginning-to-end development programs for mixed use, single, and multifamily projects and properties.

For more information, visit

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

Cherubim Interests, Inc.



Patrick J. Johnson

Chief Executive Officer

(844) 842-8872

PressRelease by

Cherubim Interests Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/30/2016 - 16:24

Language: English

News-ID 510080

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cherubim Interests Inc.

Stadt: DALLAS, TX





Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease