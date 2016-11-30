Online Boat Charter Reservation Service, EZ Waves, Wins Silver in Best in Biz Awards 2016

Live scheduling tool for water activities named silver winner in "Most Innovative Service of the Year" category

(firmenpresse) - CHARLESTON, SC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- , an online one-stop-shop for booking charters for water activities, announces today it has been named a silver winner in the Best in Biz Awards' "Most Innovative Service of the Year" category. The Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business awards program judged by the press and industry analysts, and this specific category highlights businesses that have excelled at finding a niche customer need and innovating a yet-to-exist product.

EZ Waves helps streamline the boat charter booking process with live scheduling, allowing guests to book directly onto captain's schedules and be on the water in as little as three hours. For captains, the easy, functional system handles the entire business of boating, from marketing to enhancing consumer awareness, to scheduling, inventory and accounting for captains and guides. EZ Waves has quickly and successfully become the first boat charter reservation system to give travelers instant access to nearly 500 captains in more than 55 cities around the world.

This marks the sixth annual Best in Biz Awards, garnering more than 600 entries from an impressive array of public and private companies of all sizes and from a variety of industries and geographic regions in the U.S. and Canada. Best in Biz Awards 2016 honors were presented in 60 categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Best Place to Work, Technology Department of the Year, Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Product of the Year, Best New Product of the Year, App of the Year, PR Campaign of the Year and Website of the Year.

"I'm extremely proud that EZ Waves' unique service is being recognized for its impact on two areas I've always been passionate about: helping entrepreneurs run their business and facilitating the growth of water activities," said Vickie Waller, founder and CEO of EZ Waves. "We take great pride in streamlining the boat chartering service from start to finish - beginning with consumers looking for a fun, new experience, and ending with the captains who need scheduling assistance to help maintain and grow their chartering business."

Winners of Best in Biz Awards 2016 were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of 50 judges from widely known newspapers, business, consumer and technology publications, TV outlets, and analyst firms. In addition to numerous judges returning from the 2011-2015 judging panels, this year's panel included several worthy additions to the high-profile group. The panel included Accounting Today, AdWeek, Associated Press, Atlanta Tribune, Business News Daily, CNET, Computerworld, Consumer Affairs, Entrepreneur, eWeek Channel Insider, Forbes, Healthcare Innovation News, Inc., Information Week, InfoWorld, Investment Advisor Magazine, MediaPost, Multifamily Executive, Network World, Portland Business Journal, Security Products Magazine, South Florida Business Journal, Wall Street Journal, Wired, WLRN and ZDNet.

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2016, visit: .

EZ Waves is an online one-stop-shop for booking charters for water activities such as fishing, sailing and kayaking. EZ Waves is the only program that has streamlined the charter booking process by providing live scheduling that allows guests to book directly onto captain's schedules and be on the water in as little as three hours.

Now in its sixth year, Best in Biz Awards recognizes companies for their business success as judged by established members of the press and industry analysts. Best in Biz Awards honors are currently conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 60 categories, including company, team, executive, product and PR and media. Entries for Best in Biz Awards 2017 International are currently being accepted until the final deadline on April 28, 2017. For more information, visit: .

