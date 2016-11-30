Christmas Wishes for Employers and Employees: Cash for the Holidays Tops the List

Most Businesses Plan to Offer Some Type of Gift This Year Employees Still Enjoy a Thank You

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Express Employment Professionals released new poll results today revealing what employers plan to do to show appreciation to their employees this holiday season, and what employees would like to receive.

In a recent poll of business leaders, 26 per cent plan to offer cash this holiday season, while 19 per cent said they will give some combination of gifts. Sixteen per cent said they will give gift cards, 13 per cent will give tangible gifts and 7 per cent will offer extra days off.

Seven per cent reported they will not give any type of bonus this year, an improvement from 23 per cent who didn't offer a bonus in 2015.

To view the graphic associated with this release, please visit the following link:

In a separate poll, respondents were asked how they wished their company would show appreciation. Cash topped the list at 27 per cent, while 16 per cent chose receiving Fridays off work. Fourteen per cent indicated employee training and advancement opportunities as their top choice.

Tickets to movies or events received 12 per cent of the vote, flexible parental leave or a day to work from home was chosen by 8 per cent of respondents and 6 per cent chose a massage.

To view the graphic associated with this release, please visit the following link:

"This time of the year is a great time for employers to show their employees how much they appreciate their work throughout the year," said Bob Funk, CEO of Express. "It's also an encouraging sign of a strengthening economy that 93 per cent of businesses that took the poll plan to give bonuses, a significant increase since last year.

"The holidays provide the perfect time for businesses to set themselves apart and attract great talent by recognizing their employees' hard work. Regardless of how your business is faring this holiday season, take time to make sure your employees know how much you value and appreciate them."

Employees completing the poll were given the choice to provide another option. A significant number indicated they still long for a thank you from their boss.

The poll on the Refresh Leadership blog received 572 responses and the poll on the Movin' On Up blog received 412 responses.

If you would like to arrange for an interview to discuss this topic, please contact Kellie Major at (613) 222-7488.

About Robert A. Funk

Robert A. "Bob" Funk is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment Professionals. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the international staffing company has franchises in the U.S., Canada and South Africa. Under his leadership, Express has put more than 5 million people to work worldwide. Funk served as the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and was also the Chairman of the Conference of Chairmen of the Federal Reserve.

About Express Employment Professionals and Express in Canada

Express Employment Professionals puts people to work. It generated $2.85 billion in sales and employed more than 456,000 people in 2014. Its long-term goal is to put a million people to work annually. Express launched in Canada in July 1996, with a franchise in London, Ontario, and since then, has expanded and grown across Canada significantly. There are currently 36 Express franchises in Canada - five in British Columbia, five in Alberta, two in Saskatchewan, 23 in Ontario and one in Nova Scotia.

Contacts:



Media Contacts:

Kellie Major

613.222.7488





Sherry Kast

405.717.5966





(at)ExpressPros

#CanadaEmployed





More information:

http://www.expresspros.com



PressRelease by

Express Employment Professionals

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/30/2016 - 17:00

Language: English

News-ID 510084

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Express Employment Professionals

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 18



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease