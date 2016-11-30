AXIM Biotech Looks to Unlock Value in 2017 -- SECFilings.com

AXIM Biotechnologies Inc. has made a name for itself by creating unique delivery systems for cannabinoids. For example, the company's cannabinoid-infused chewing gum provides extended release for conditions like chronic pain, while its cannabinoid-containing toothpaste is designed to treat infection and gum disease. The company is working toward full FDA/EMA registration for one of its products as early as 2018 with the rest coming soon after.

In mid-November, the company received a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent 9,433,601 covering the use of all cannabinoids in cannabinoid-containing controlled-release chewing gum products, which expanded its coverage from solely cannabidiol (CBD). This patent could become extremely valuable over the coming years, especially since the chewing gum delivery mechanism has already been widely implemented with nicotine gum products.

The company further expanded its patent portfolio in late-November by filing an IP application with the World Intellectual Property Organization for a proprietary method of extracting THC-A from cannabis plants to achieve higher purity than conventional methods. Using a non-polar solvent, the technique produces THC in the purest form with no heavy metals, solvents, or other unwanted residues that are commonplace in the industry. This method, and the protection of that method, could prove lucrative for AXIM as the market for cannabis-derived medicinals expands across the globe.

By securing funding in October, AXIM Biotechnologies is well positioned to conduct clinical trials to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of its delivery mechanisms. The company recently began pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) studies for its CanChew Plus Gum product lines for the treatment of IBS symptoms. The studies are being conducted by Wageningen University in the Netherlands, which will assess efficacy using multiples doses.

One of the most important elements of development-stage companies is the management team, since there is often limited revenue and assets at the early stage.

AXIM Biotechnologies has an experienced management team. CEO Dr. George E. Anastassov founded CanChew Biotechnologies in 2012 and developed the world's first cannabinoid containing chewing gum based delivery system. He possesses both medical and dental doctorates along with an executive MBA and has been recognized as a "Who's Who in Medicine" and a "Who's Who in Business Professionals" several times.

CMO Dr. Philip A. Van Damme was another founder of CanChew Biotechnologies with extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He has dental and medical doctorates as well as a Ph.D. in Medical Sciences. And, CTO Lekhram Changoer rounds out the team with a degree in organic chemistry and over 20 years of experience in sales, R&D, product development, and other critical areas of business development across Europe and international markets.

The high caliber management team is supported by institutions like Wageningen University in the Netherlands conducting its clinical trials, along with its team of advisors.

