       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Internet


Kaminario Customers to Present at Gartner Data Center Conference

Dec. 6, 3:45 p.m. PST, Las Vegas, NV

ID: 510086
recent pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - NEEDHAM, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- For IT decision makers and organizations, developing new infrastructures to meet the needs of datacenters is crucial for how businesses grow and succeed in today's on-demand world.

At , experts from , a leading all-flash storage company, and users from ZeroChaos and Scentsy, will be exploring the challenges and best practices of building and maintaining innovative all-flash storage infrastructures for modern applications.

This customer-led panel will explore real life experiences of users building innovative storage infrastructures for modern applications. Panelists will discuss their all-flash storage journeys and explore upcoming data center voyages, while deliberating on technologies that have real implementation value. The session will also cover competing approaches such as software-defined, build-your-own, public-private cloud hosting and NVMeoF -- all of which challenges traditional SAN.

Ken Lawrence, Senior Vice President, IT & Security, ZeroChaos
Ernie Satterthwait, CIO, Scentsy
Moderator: Sundip Arora, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Kaminario

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 3:45 p.m. PST

Gartner Data Center, Infrastructure & Operations Management Conference
Sands Expo Center, Las Vegas, NV, 89169
Room: Titian 2301A, Level 2

Kaminario, the leading all-flash storage company, is redefining the future of modern datacenters. Its unique solution enables organizations to succeed in today's on-demand world and prepares them to seamlessly handle tomorrow's innovations. Only Kaminario K2 all-flash array delivers the agility, scalability, performance and economics a datacenter requires to deal with today's cloud-first, dynamic world and provide real-time data access -- anywhere, anytime. Hundreds of customers rely on Kaminario K2 to power their mission critical applications and safeguard their digital ecosystem. Headquartered in Needham, MA, Kaminario works with an extensive network of resellers and distributors, globally. For more information, please visit .

To schedule one-on-one meetings, please contact:


Parna Sarkar-Basu
Kaminario
+1-781-343-8127


Jennifer Lynn
Text100 for Kaminario
+1-585-697-2604



Keywords (optional):

kaminario,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/30/2016 - 17:00
Language: English
News-ID 510086
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Kaminario
Stadt: NEEDHAM, MA


Number of hits: 17

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Internet




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.551
Registriert Heute: 29
Registriert Gestern: 28
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 273


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z