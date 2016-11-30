Kaminario Customers to Present at Gartner Data Center Conference

Dec. 6, 3:45 p.m. PST, Las Vegas, NV

(firmenpresse) - NEEDHAM, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- For IT decision makers and organizations, developing new infrastructures to meet the needs of datacenters is crucial for how businesses grow and succeed in today's on-demand world.

At , experts from , a leading all-flash storage company, and users from ZeroChaos and Scentsy, will be exploring the challenges and best practices of building and maintaining innovative all-flash storage infrastructures for modern applications.

This customer-led panel will explore real life experiences of users building innovative storage infrastructures for modern applications. Panelists will discuss their all-flash storage journeys and explore upcoming data center voyages, while deliberating on technologies that have real implementation value. The session will also cover competing approaches such as software-defined, build-your-own, public-private cloud hosting and NVMeoF -- all of which challenges traditional SAN.

Ken Lawrence, Senior Vice President, IT & Security, ZeroChaos

Ernie Satterthwait, CIO, Scentsy

Moderator: Sundip Arora, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Kaminario

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 3:45 p.m. PST

Gartner Data Center, Infrastructure & Operations Management Conference

Sands Expo Center, Las Vegas, NV, 89169

Room: Titian 2301A, Level 2

Kaminario, the leading all-flash storage company, is redefining the future of modern datacenters. Its unique solution enables organizations to succeed in today's on-demand world and prepares them to seamlessly handle tomorrow's innovations. Only Kaminario K2 all-flash array delivers the agility, scalability, performance and economics a datacenter requires to deal with today's cloud-first, dynamic world and provide real-time data access -- anywhere, anytime. Hundreds of customers rely on Kaminario K2 to power their mission critical applications and safeguard their digital ecosystem. Headquartered in Needham, MA, Kaminario works with an extensive network of resellers and distributors, globally. For more information, please visit .

