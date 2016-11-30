Anaheim GardenWalk Announces Grand Opening of New Nightclub, Rumba Room Live

Prestigious Latin Club is Reimagined and Ready to Rumba, Shaking up Anaheim's Nightlife Scene like Never Before

(firmenpresse) - ANAHEIM, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- , a premier entertainment and dining destination in Orange County, today announced its newest tenant: . An upscale Latin-themed nightclub, Rumba Room Live will transform the Orange County nightlife scene with its state-of-the-art floor plan, multiple dance floors, exquisite lighting and a perfected sound system. With a capacity of 1,000 guests, Rumba Room Live offers the best in Latin music and live performances, with a variety of live entertainment genres Thursday through Saturday, and salsa night Sunday.

Rumba Room Live will open its doors on December 1, 2016 with an exclusive, celebrity-studded VIP private event. Following the red-carpet affair, on December 16 the public will break in the dance floor to celebrate the club's official public grand opening in pure Rumba Room style -- filled with special musical guests and flowing signature cocktails.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rumba Room Live's unique nightlife experience to our diverse line-up of restaurants, shops and entertainment venues," says Robin Weeks-Wynne, senior director of marketing and tourism at GardenWalk. "Rumba Room Live will not only bring guests the best in Latin music, but its splendor and exclusivity will offer them an upscale VIP feeling that no other Orange County nightclub can match."

Rumba Room Live was the original creation of Ralph Hauser III, of Mexican descent. Hauser, who went from parking attendant to one of the most powerful venue owners and concert promoters in the U.S. Latin market, managing the careers of superstars like Vicente Fernandez and Juan Gabriel, had a vision to elevate regional Mexican music across the country. Working with prestigious venues like Madison Square Garden in New York, Hauser helped bring countless Latin artists onto many impressive stages -- yet he sought something closer to his Montebello, California roots.

Rumba Room was born in 2000 at Universal CityWalk, but Hauser's sudden death at a young age left his wife Delia Hauser to take over the responsibility of her husband's business. Under Delia's stellar management, the venue became the hub of Latin music and entertainment at CityWalk. Now, this successful entrepreneur is ready to take on Orange County.

"I'm fulfilling my husband's dreams by enlivening Latin culture within the entertainment scene in Anaheim," says Delia Hauser, owner of Rumba Room Live. "We enjoyed great success with our first location, but Rumba Room Live at GardenWalk is different. This isn't just a nightclub; it's a must-visit OC landmark -- a place for club-goers to put on their dancing shoes and enjoy the very best in the music industry with a Latin favor."

For more information, including nightclub hours, live performance line-ups and more, visit: . For more information about GardenWalk, visit .

: Anaheim GardenWalk is a 460,000-square-foot outdoor dining, shopping and entertainment destination situated in the heart of Orange County, Calif. just steps from the Disneyland® Resort, Anaheim Convention Center, and a short drive from Angel Stadium and Honda Center. It is home to a distinctive collection of popular restaurants, vibrant nightlife, trendy shops, an upscale bowling lounge and fun family events. New exciting happenings are well underway at Anaheim GardenWalk, including the addition of outstanding restaurants, entertainment venues and retail shops. Upon completion of the redevelopment, Anaheim GardenWalk will provide a one-of-a-kind guest experience and a world-class gathering place for locals and visitors. For more information, visit .

