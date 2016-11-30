Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Preferred Share Dividends

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Birchcliff Energy Ltd. ("Birchcliff") (TSX: BIR) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the following dividends on its outstanding preferred shares:
About Birchcliff:
Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and gas company with operations concentrated within its one core area, the Peace River Arch of Alberta. Birchcliff's Common Shares and Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series A and Series C are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "BIR", "BIR.PR.A" and "BIR.PR.C", respectively.
Contacts:
Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
Jeff Tonken
President and Chief Executive Officer
Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
Bruno Geremia
Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
Jim Surbey
Vice-President, Corporate Development
Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
Suite 1000, 600 - 3rd Avenue S.W.
Calgary, AB T2P 0G5
(403) 261-6401
(403) 261-6424 (FAX)
More information:
http://www.birchcliffenergy.com
Date: 11/30/2016 - 17:57
Language: English
News-ID 510094
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA
Number of hits: 66
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.552
|Registriert Heute:
|30
|Registriert Gestern:
|28
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|246
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.