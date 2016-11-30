AgreeYa Solutions Moves to Expand Operations in New Jersey

New Space Supports Company's Strategic Growth Targets

(firmenpresse) - FOLSOM, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- -- an industry innovator in developing and implementing world-class software, solutions and services -- is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its corporate footprint with spacious new office facilities in New Jersey. The larger workplace strengthens the firm's network of integrated and globally connected delivery ecosystems -- with the company strategically positioned in 20 offices in eight countries. Located at 25 Independence Blvd., Suite 304 in Warren, New Jersey, AgreeYa's new office provides a far more robust capacity for team growth and continued business expansion on the East Coast.

"AgreeYa has increased its physical footprint in the region by 300 percent," says Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions. "In today's highly competitive marketplace for talent, an effective and successful workspace is becoming more and more critical to fostering a collaborative and integrated culture. With this new addition, AgreeYa continues to position itself as a best place to work by providing creative worksite environments, an engaging culture and great benefits for its exceptional team of more than 1,500 professionals."

Outfitted with more huddle rooms as well as a break room and reception area, the location offers unique amenities for employees and clients. "This is an exceptional set-up for all of AgreeYa's stakeholders," says Kaul. "AgreeYa's mission is to develop and offer the most innovative software and service solutions for a diverse array of customers ranging from financial services and insurance, to healthcare, pharmaceutical, the public sector, high-tech and telecommunications. This is a great step towards strengthening our ability to serve local customers in the East Coast."

For more information about AgreeYa and the services and solutions it offers, please visit: .

AgreeYa is a global provider of software, solutions, and services focused on deploying business-driven, technology-enabled solutions that create next-generation competitive advantages for customers. Headquartered in Folsom, Calif., AgreeYa employs more than 1,500 professionals across its 20 offices in eight countries. Over the last 16 years, AgreeYa has worked with 200+ organizations ranging from public sector, Fortune 100 firms to small and large businesses across industries. AgreeYa's software portfolio includes (award-winning suite of SharePoint/Office 365 apps to customize SharePoint without coding), (simplified test automation solution), (intranet and enterprise social collaboration), (desktop-on-cloud) and (comprehensive end-to-end case management solution for collections agencies and law firms). As part of its solutions and services offerings, AgreeYa provides portal, content management and collaboration on SharePoint/O365; cloud and infrastructure; enterprise mobility; business intelligence and big data analytics; product engineering; application development and management; independent software testing; Anti Money Laundering (AML)/Risk & Compliance and IT staffing. For more information, visit .

Leslie Licano



Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.

949.733.8679





More information:

http://agreeya.com/



PressRelease by

AgreeYa Solutions

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/30/2016 - 18:00

Language: English

News-ID 510095

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: AgreeYa Solutions

Stadt: FOLSOM, CA





Number of hits: 70



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease