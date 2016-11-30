Realty ONE Group CARES Expands Impact With Charitable Giving Year-Round

Fastest-Growing Independent Real Estate Brand in the Nation Focuses on Educational Assistance and Awareness

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- -- a dynamic, full-service real estate brokerage and the nation's fastest-growing independent real estate brand -- is proud to report an outstanding year of giving back. Committed to opening doors and changing lives, members of the ONE Family are positively impacting their communities through Realty ONE Group's charitable CARES program. The brokerage collectively donated countless volunteer hours as well as financial and in-kind contributions to a wide range of charitable organizations across 17 states in 2016.

Through a unique year-long campaign, , Realty ONE Group challenges staff, agents and franchise owners to give back to their communities. Whether it's donating blood in April, planting trees in August, providing youth with backpacks in September or buying gifts to give away in December, Realty ONE Group is transforming the industry from the inside out. Beneficiaries in 2016 include Shade Tree, Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada, San Diego Food Bank, Ronald McDonald House, Oxfam, Toys for Tots and St. Jude Hospital among many others.

"We are as passionate about selling real estate as we are about the people and communities we serve," says Realty ONE Group founder and CEO Kuba Jewgieniew. "Since launching in 2005, Realty ONE Group has made a conscious effort to raise awareness of societal concerns and respond to calls for help with kindness, compassion and generosity."

The renowned industry disruptor, which recently reported an increase of over 200 percent in transaction volume from 2015, not only delivers extraordinary results that exceed client expectations, but also enables its real estate professionals to continually reinvest in their own success and personal growth.

"We have evolved into a highly respected brand and industry leader by fostering a collaborative company culture where everyone matters, everyone has a voice and everyone wins," adds Jewgieniew, whose firm closed on 29,103 transactions representing 10 billion in sales volume since the beginning of 2016. "When we come together there are endless possibilities for positive impact outside of ourselves."

To learn more about Realty ONE Group, visit .

: Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an independent, fully integrated residential real estate company designed to advance tomorrow's real estate professionals, today. Privately-owned and 100 percent debt-free, Realty ONE Group has rapidly evolved into a dynamic and authentic lifestyle brand, with more than 8,500 real estate professionals in 72 offices across 17 states. Ranked among Inc. 500's Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years, Realty ONE Group not only delivers extraordinary results that exceed client expectations but also inspires the entrepreneurial American spirit, with franchise opportunities available across the nation and one simple fee structure that enables individuals to continually reinvest in their own success. To learn more, visit .

