National Council of Legislators from Gaming States, British Parliamentary All Party Betting & Gaming Group to Participate in Exchange

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Legislators from the United States and the United Kingdom will share their perspectives and ideas on the outlook of all aspects of legalized gaming in a unique, cross-continent exchange involving two prominent organizations of gaming lawmakers.

On January 6-8, 2017, the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) will host its Winter Meeting at the Hotel Valley Ho here. Lawmakers from around the world, including British Members of Parliament, are expected to attend to share their ideas, concerns and plans as it relates to all aspects of gaming.

One month later, the British All Party Parliamentary Betting & Gaming Group will host the International Legislator's Day in London. The meeting will gather international legislators, including NCLGS members, for a day of educational and networking activities.

"At NCLGS, we have long recognized that elected officials can best learn from each other as to what works and what doesn't when it comes to gaming policy," said NCLGS President Bill Galvano, a state senator from Florida. "As gaming is a global industry, our members must expand our horizons, and learn from our counterparts overseas, and they in turn can learn much from our experience."

International Legislators' Day will be held February 7, on the opening day of ICE Totally Gaming, the world's largest gaming exhibition, with 30,000 expected attendees. The day's activities will include a visit to ICE Totally Gaming; an international policy seminar; tours of a betting shop, bingo hall and London casino; and a reception at the historical Palace of Westminster.

"We believe that while each gambling jurisdiction's issues are unique, there are concerns such as preventing gambling addiction, protecting against crime, ensuring the integrity of sports and getting levels of taxation correct, that are common issues for all of us," said Philip Davies MP, Chairman of the Parliamentary All-Party Betting & Gaming Group.

NCLGS Winter Meeting registration is open to all legislators and the general public. In addition to legislators, other confirmed speakers include regulators, attorneys, casino operators, lottery and pari-mutuel experts, and suppliers.

