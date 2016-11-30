       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Aylen Announces Grant of Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Aylen Capital Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: AYL)(CSE: AYL.CN) announced today that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted incentive stock options to two directors of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 100,000 common shares under the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.02 per common share, expire five years from the date of grant and vest on the date of grant.

About Aylen Capital Inc.

Aylen Capital Inc. carries on a web-based survey and data collection business based in Markham, Ontario under the name Grapevine Solutions ("Grapevine"). In addition it has a venture investment in a private company and a portfolio of marketable securities.

Aylen Capital Inc.
John Pennal
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 956-4926



http://www.aylencapital.com



