Aylen Announces Grant of Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Aylen Capital Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: AYL)(CSE: AYL.CN) announced today that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted incentive stock options to two directors of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 100,000 common shares under the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.02 per common share, expire five years from the date of grant and vest on the date of grant.

About Aylen Capital Inc.

Aylen Capital Inc. carries on a web-based survey and data collection business based in Markham, Ontario under the name Grapevine Solutions ("Grapevine"). In addition it has a venture investment in a private company and a portfolio of marketable securities.

Contacts:

Aylen Capital Inc.

John Pennal

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 956-4926





More information:

http://www.aylencapital.com



PressRelease by

Aylen Capital Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/30/2016 - 19:00

Language: English

News-ID 510103

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Aylen Capital Inc.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease