Golar LNG Dividend Information

(Thomson Reuters ONE)


Reference is made to the third quarter 2016 report released on November
30, 2016. Golar LNG will be trading ex-dividend of a total dividend of $0.05 per
share on December 12, 2016. The record date will be December 14, 2016 and the
dividend will be paid on or about January 6, 2017.

Golar LNG Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
30 November, 2016




Source: Golar LNG via GlobeNewswire






http://www.golarlng.com/



