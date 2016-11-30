Golar LNG Dividend Information

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Reference is made to the third quarter 2016 report released on November

30, 2016. Golar LNG will be trading ex-dividend of a total dividend of $0.05 per

share on December 12, 2016. The record date will be December 14, 2016 and the

dividend will be paid on or about January 6, 2017.



Golar LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

30 November, 2016









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Golar LNG via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.golarlng.com/



PressRelease by

Golar LNG

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/30/2016 - 18:46

Language: English

News-ID 510108

Character count: 807

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Golar LNG

Stadt: Hamilton





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease