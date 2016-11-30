Holiday Engagement? Host a Wedding in Gaithersburg Marriott's New Ballroom and You Could Earn a Free Honeymoon

(firmenpresse) - GAITHERSBURG, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- With a newly renovated ballroom on the horizon, Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center's dream honeymoon offer is destined to make wedding celebrations in 2017 even more memorable.

Be among the first to host a , in the soon-to-be-completed Washingtonian Ballroom -- or any of Gaithersburg Marriott's stylish spaces -- and earn triple Marriott Rewards® points toward a dream vacation at more than 4,200 destinations around the world.

For couples who get engaged over the holidays, Gaithersburg Marriott has extended Marriott's popular "Vow to Get Away" promotion to wedding events booked through March 31, 2017, and held by Dec. 31, 2017. "Now wedding couples have the opportunity to earn a significant reward and experience our renovated , which will be completed in early 2017," says Sara Moore, general manager.

The renovation will bring major enhancements to 6,500 sq. ft. of function space for gala weddings, engagement parties, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners and other social events in in Montgomery County, Maryland. New carpet, wall covering, lighting, art work and furnishings in a rich palette of neutral tones and earthy shapes and textures will bring modern elegance with a natural vibe to the hotel's largest ballroom, pre-function space, Rio Meeting Room and public areas.

The sophisticated design embraces the natural setting of Gaithersburg Marriott, which is uniquely situated for lakeside weddings near Washington, D.C. It continues the popular motif introduced with ambitious renovations in 2013, including the 2,900 sq. ft. Lakeside Ballroom, Marriott Hotels Greatroom, and The Bench kitchen, bar and lakeside patio.

Guests can earn triple Marriott Rewards® points when they book a wedding room block or a wedding event in any of the inspiring spaces at Gaithersburg Marriott. The more couples spend on their big day the more points they can earn toward a destination vacation. Some restrictions apply. For complete details, contact a Gaithersburg Marriott catering specialist at 301-590-0044.

Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center is located at 9751 Washingtonian Boulevard in the popular RIO Washingtonian Center shopping, entertainment and fine dining complex in Gaithersburg, Maryland. With a new Marriott Hotels Greatroom, The Bench kitchen, bar and lakeside patio, and 284 relaxing guest rooms, Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center offers an attractive location for weddings and social events that's close to the culture and excitement of the nation's capital, wineries and other popular diversions. To book your wedding in Gaithersburg, please visit . Follow Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center on or .

