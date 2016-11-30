Zoomdata Now Integrated in Amazon Web Services Support Portal

Agreement expands relationship announced in March, gives customers free premium support

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- AWS re:Invent - , developers of a visual analytics platform for big data, today announced at AWS re:Invent that it is now officially integrated in the AWS Marketplace Product Support Connection (PSC) program that activates Premium support for Zoomdata customers. Zoomdata was a launch vendor for the PSC program.

The company also announced participation in the Amazon Channel Incentive Program, which will facilitate AWS Marketplace sales of Zoomdata by Qualified Channel Resellers. Participation in these programs, introduced at re:Invent, builds on the Zoomdata free-trial earlier this year for AWS Marketplace.

"With the rapid migration of applications to the cloud, integrators are playing an ever more important role in managing these deployments and managing the cloud services and as Zoomdata's presence grows on AWS Marketplace, support will play a key role in ensuring a successful experience," said Russ Cosentino, Zoomdata co-founder and VP, Channels. "The PSC program provides Marketplace customers with an option to sign up for Zoomdata's Premium Support when they activate their Zoomdata AMI."

, which builds on free Evaluation Support, also includes remote troubleshooting instances, best practices recommendations and product updates, release notes as well as support service level agreement. Premium support, a paid support package is included at no cost to AWS Customers upon the activation of their free trial and opting into the PSC program when they launch a Zoomdata instance.

Zoomdata's extensive list of connectors, including support for Amazon Redshift, Amazon EMR, Amazon Kinesis, Amazon S3, Teradata, Cloudera, Elastic and many more, makes it the optimal Big Data Visual Analytics provider for any cloud deployment on AWS. With the AWS Marketplace Channel Incentive Program, Zoomdata can now compensate the channel for their purchase of software.

Since launching Zoomdata on AWS Marketplace earlier this year, hundreds of customers have harnessed the power of Zoomdata's ease in connecting, streaming and visualizing big data. Customers can purchase Zoomdata by the hour, or an annual subscription through the marketplace. For the first 30 days of usage, Zoomdata is available at no cost (AWS service fees apply; up to $200 credit is available). Restrictions apply, to learn more about the $200 credit please visit: . For terms and conditions applying to AWS Promotional Credits, visit: .

In the Federal market, Zoomdata is also available on and .

Zoomdata is an open standards-based platform that provides visual analytics solutions for big and fast data. Natively architected for both cloud and on-premises deployments, its microservices architecture delivers visual analysis of big datasets in seconds. Zoomdata's streaming architecture makes this possible by using Apache Spark as a complementary high performance engine. Zoomdata's patented Data Sharpening technology delivers the industry's fastest visual analytics for real-time streaming and historical data. Zoomdata Fusion enables users to perform analytics across disparate data sources in a single view -- without the need to move or transform data.

, with five granted patents and one pending, develops the world's fastest visual analytics solution for big data. Using patented data sharpening and micro-query technologies, Zoomdata empowers business users to visually consume data in seconds, even across billions of rows of data. Zoomdata Fusion enables interactive analytics across disparate data sources, bridging modern and legacy data architectures, blending real-time streams and historical data, and unifying enterprise data with data in the cloud. Delivered in a microservices architecture for elastic scalability, Zoomdata runs on premises, in the cloud or embedded in an application. With offices in Chicago, IL, New York, NY, Redwood City, CA and Reston, VA, Zoomdata is venture-backed by Accel, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Comcast Ventures, Goldman Sachs, NEA and Razor's Edge.

