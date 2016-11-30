       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Sirios Resources Inc.: Results from the annual and special meeting of shareholders

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SOI) announces that all resolutions that were presented at the annual and special meeting yesterday, were approved by the shareholders. These resolutions include the nomination of the directors and the auditors as well as the renewal of the Stock Option Plan.

Shareholders elected Michel Bouchard, Guy Chevrette, Luc Cloutier, Dominique Doucet and Gilles Dupuis to the Board of Directors. More than 33% of the shareholders voted on the resolutions presented.

Moreover, during the Board meeting, held after the meeting, Mr. Frederic Sahyouni was re-elected as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company, Dominique Doucet as President, and Chief Executive Officer while Mr. Gilles Dupuis was elected as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Michel Bouchard, Guy Chevrette and Luc Cloutier will form the audit committee which will be chaired by the latter.

The Board of Directors has granted 2,200,000 stock options under its Stock Option Incentive Plan to directors, officers, consultants and employees at an exercise price of $0.50 per share. The options expire five (5) years from the date of grant.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Dominique Doucet, President, Eng.

(514) 510-7961

(514) 510-7964 (FAX)



http://sirios.com/en/



0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z