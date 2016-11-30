Escort, Inc. Wins Two Silver Awards in Best in Biz Awards 2016

Max 360 recognized as Most Innovative Product of the Year and the new IVT Filter as Best New Product Feature

(firmenpresse) - WEST CHESTER, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- ., a leader in radar and laser detection technology, today has been named a dual category winner in 2016 Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged by members of the press and industry analysts. The was awarded a Silver Award in the Most Innovative Product of the Year category and in the Best New Product Feature for the Escort In-Vehicle Technology (IVT) Filter.

The Escort Max 360 offers state-of-the-art radar detection technology and ticket protection, with an industry-leading feature set and superior range. Leveraging classic, recognizable 4-arrow directional iconography, the Max 360 embeds both front and rear-facing radar detection to ensure 360-degree protection and rapid response to radar, laser and live police guns. The Max 360 also pairs via Bluetooth to the award-winning Escort Live app, allowing for speed limit data, Defender® Database for speed and red light cameras, police locations and real-time shared radar alerts from nearby users.

Escort's In-Vehicle Technology (IVT) Filter reduces false alerts from IVT sources such as collision avoidance systems and lane departure warning systems. By employing sophisticated software algorithms to identify each car manufacturer's unique fingerprint, the IVT filter reduces or rejects erroneous signals while maintaining high performance radar and laser threat detection and is updatable through the Escort Radar website.

The sixth annual program in North America garnered more than 600 entries, from an impressive array of public and private companies of all sizes and from a variety of industries and geographic regions in the U.S. and Canada. Best in Biz Awards 2016 honors were presented in 60 categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Best Place to Work, Technology Department of the Year, Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Product of the Year, Best New Product of the Year, App of the Year, PR Campaign of the Year and Website of the Year.

"Escort is proud to receive the Best in Biz awards for the Max 360 and our IVT Filter," said Sally Washlow, CEO of Escort, Inc. "Our team continually strives to design products that leverage the state-of-the-art in technology and incorporate the latest in-demand features in our products."

Winners of Best in Biz Awards 2016 were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of 50 judges from widely known newspapers, business, consumer and technology publications, TV outlets, and analyst firms. In addition to numerous judges returning from the 2011-2015 judging panels, this year's panel included several worthy additions to the high-profile group. The panel included Accounting Today, AdWeek, Associated Press, Atlanta Tribune, Business News Daily, CNET, Computerworld, Consumer Affairs, Entrepreneur, eWeek Channel Insider, Forbes, Healthcare Innovation News, Inc., Information Week, InfoWorld, Investment Advisor Magazine, MediaPost, Multifamily Executive, Network World, Portland Business Journal, Security Products Magazine, South Florida Business Journal, Wall Street Journal, Wired, WLRN and ZDNet.

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2016, visit: .

The Escort Max 360 is available now for $649.95 at and the IVT Filter is available in the , the and the .

ESCORT is the leading manufacturer of high-performance radar and laser detectors and the patented ESCORT Live real-time ticket protection network. ESCORT manufactures products under the ESCORT, PASSPORT, Max, REDLINE, SOLO, Pro and BELTRONICS brands. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, with its principal manufacturing facility located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Escort is held by parent company Cedar Electronics; a leading global supplier of mobile and consumer products possessing a portfolio of industry leading brands including Escort, Beltronics and Cobra Electronics. Additional information about Escort, Inc. is available at

Now in its sixth year, Best in Biz Awards recognizes companies for their business success as judged by established members of the press and industry analysts. Best in Biz Awards honors are currently conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 60 categories, including company, team, executive, product and PR and media. Entries for Best in Biz Awards 2017 International are currently being accepted until the final deadline on April 28, 2017. For more information, visit: .

