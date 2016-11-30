Norrep Capital Management Ltd. Declares Eligible Dividends to Shareholders

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Norrep Capital Management Ltd. ("Norrep"), the Manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds and limited partnerships (the "Norrep Investments"), announced today that it has declared dividends for the following funds:

All dividends are payable on November 30, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2016.

Norrep Capital Management Ltd. hereby advises that these dividends are designated to be "eligible dividends" pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and corresponding provincial legislation. Shareholders with questions regarding the tax treatment of dividends should consult with their own tax advisors or contact their local office of the Canada Revenue Agency and, where applicable, the provincial taxation authorities.

Norrep Capital Management Ltd. is a Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto. Please visit for more details about Norrep Investments.

Certain information set forth in this press release, including a discussion of future plans and operations, contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond management's control, including but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, fluctuation of commodity prices, fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, environmental risks industry competition, availability of qualified personnel and management, stock market volatility, timely and cost effective access to sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Leila Li



Dealer & Client Services Associate

Norrep Capital Management Ltd.

(403) 705-2435

