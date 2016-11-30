Governments commit support to help Alberta producers deal with bovine tuberculosis quarantine

Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay, and Alberta Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Oneil Carlier today announced that producers experiencing extraordinary costs due to bovine tuberculosis (bovine TB) quarantine measures will be eligible for financial assistance under the AgriRecovery Framework.

The 2016 Bovine Tuberculosis Assistance Initiative will provide assistance to producers to cover the extraordinary costs they are facing as a result of the quarantine measures. This includes feeding and water infrastructure, feed for the animals, transportation, cleaning and disinfection as well as interest costs on loans due to the circumstances. Governments will be working with the industry in the coming days on the program specifics to ensure the program meets producers' needs while being delivered in a simple and timely manner.

In the meantime, producers can continue to access immediate help to address cash flow pressures through the Advance Payments Program. Under APP, producers are eligible for an advance up to $400,000, with the first $100,000 being interest free.

"The Government of Canada understands that bovine tuberculosis is a serious challenge for affected producers. Governments will work in tandem with industry and producers to ensure that program details reflect the needs of producers and that the money flows as quickly and simply as possible."

- Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"We know that this is a difficult time for producers who are facing financial challenges as a result of the bovine TB situation. The Government of Alberta recognizes the importance of our cattle industry to this province, and this commitment is an important step in providing our producers with the support they need."

- Alberta Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Oneil Carlier

For more information, producers should contact AFSC toll free at 1-877-899-2372 or by email at .

