Cal Water President & CEO to Speak at NYSSA Water Conference

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Martin A. Kropelnicki, President & Chief Executive Officer of California Water Service Group (Cal Water) (NYSE: CWT), will give a presentation about the company at the New York Society of Security Analysts (NYSSA) Water Utilities Industry Investor Conference on Dec. 6, 2016, at 11:15 a.m. Eastern time at the NYSSA Conference Center in New York City.

Kropelnicki will provide an update on Cal Water and its subsidiaries, as well as present information about the company's financial performance and current events, including the drought and California General Rate Case (GRC).

The presentation will be available as part of the archived webcast available at following the conference. The presentation can also be viewed from the Calendar of Events page on Cal Water's web site at .

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, Inc., CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. The subsidiaries provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in 100 communities. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWT." Additional information about the company is available online at .

