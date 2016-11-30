Ceiba Energy Services Announces the Opening of the Kaybob Waste Fluid Facility

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Ceiba Energy Services Inc. ("Ceiba" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: CEB) is pleased to announce that it has completed the commissioning of its Kaybob waste fluid facility, the Company's fourth Class 1B facility. The Kaybob facility is located at 06-35-60-18 W5 or approximately 17 kilometres South East of Fox Creek, Alberta, an area that continues to see active drilling in the current commodity price environment and that generates a significant amount of product for Ceiba's services. The Kaybob location is consistent with Ceiba's strategy of selecting locations in markets that are capacity constrained and offer opportunities for further expansion of waste services.

"Our new location has already generated significant interest from our customers and we are pleased to be offering our services in this active area," said Senior Vice President of Sales, Jim Coughlan.

The Kaybob facility, opened on time and under budget, is the third new site opened in 2016, along with Athabasca and Obed, and demonstrates the continued execution of the Company's growth opportunities.

About Ceiba Energy Services Inc.

Ceiba provides specialized services to the energy sector, specifically to companies involved in the exploration, extraction and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. Ceiba develops and constructs facilities in proximity to its customers to provide treatment of crude oil emulsion, terminalling, storage and marketing of oil and disposal of production water.

Reader Advisory

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Certain information regarding Ceiba in this news release, including management's assessment of its future development plans and access to various external sources of capital, may constitute forward looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks including, without limitation, risks associated with facility construction and oilfield services operations, general risks associated with oil and gas exploration, development, production, marketing and disposal of waste, loss of markets, environmental risks, competition from other service providers, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. As a consequence, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Ceiba's operations and financial results are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (). The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Ceiba does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Comments on this PressRelease