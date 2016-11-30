QuickLogic Announces ArcticPro(TM) Ultra-Low Power Embedded FPGA IP Licensing Initiative

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power programmable sensor processing, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, today announced a strategic initiative to substantially broaden its market reach. The company will selectively license its proprietary ultra-low power programmable logic technology under the trade name .

This embedded FPGA initiative is being launched in conjunction with a partnership agreement jointly announced today by GLOBALFOUNDRIES and QuickLogic. This partnership enables SoC design companies to acquire a license from QuickLogic to embed ArcticPro ultra-low power eFPGA technology in designs targeting GLOBALFOUNDRIES' new power and cost optimized 22nm FDSOI fabrication technology, which is scheduled for production in 2017. ArcticPro IP is also available now for designs targeting GLOBALFOUNDRIES' widely used 65nm and 40nm fabrication technologies. QuickLogic expects to announce additional foundry partners in the future.

According to research firm Markets&Markets, the embedded semiconductor intellectual property market is expected to grow from $3.09 Billion to over $7 Billion by 2022. One of the primary drivers behind this growth is the expected rapid expansion of the IoT market, which is forecasted to reach nearly $11 Billion by 2022. This growth opportunity presents SoC designers with new challenges.

Unlike the mobile market, which is dominated by smartphones, the IoT market includes an extremely wide variety of end products and product variants that are difficult to address with a single fixed SoC design. This fact, combined with the steadily rising cost of bringing SoC devices to market, is prompting the trend to increase the flexibility of SoCs to accommodate a wider selection of end product designs. At leading edge fabrication nodes, this is economically accomplished with embedded programmable logic.

"With nearly three decades of experience in developing ultra-low power and silicon efficient programmable logic technology and design tools, QuickLogic is in a unique position to support the rapidly growing need to add flexibility to SoC designs," said Brian Faith president and CEO of QuickLogic. "This strategic initiative enables us to leverage years of investment and experience to substantially expand our reach into markets we were not previously addressing directly."

To further lower design risks and speed the implementation of ArcticPro eFPGA technology in new SoC designs, QuickLogic will introduce the new Borealis Design Tool Suite in Q1 2017. These tools will enable SoC designers to easily evaluate, target and define custom eFPGA logic cell array sizes and generate all the necessary design files for SoC integration.

ArcticPro eFPGA IP is currently available for designs targeting GLOBALFOUNDRIES 65nm and 40nm processes and will be available with the new 22nm FDX process in 2017. Availability with other leading foundry partners will be announced in 2017.

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. For more information about QuickLogic, visit .

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

