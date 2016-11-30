QuickLogic Joins GLOBALFOUNDRIES FDXcelerator(TM) Partner Program

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power programmable sensor processing, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, today announced that it has joined GLOBALFOUNDRIES' , a collaborative ecosystem that facilitates 22FDX® system-on-chip (SoC) design and reduces time-to-market for customers.

"QuickLogic's partnership with GLOBALFOUNDRIES adds a unique dimension to the FDX program by offering customers ultra-low power embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Intellectual Property, complete software tools and a compiler," said Brian Faith, president and CEO at QuickLogic Corporation. "This new capability provides users with a high level of design and product flexibility which will help lower costs and allow products to be easily customized to meet various and evolving market requirements."

"GLOBALFOUNDRIES' FDXcelerator program is a comprehensive design ecosystem that provides customers with the support and resources they need to get FDX FD-SOI technologies to market as quickly as possible," said Alain Mutricy, senior vice president of Product Management at GLOBALFOUNDRIES. "Leveraging QuickLogic's FPGA expertise will provide inherent hardware flexibility for FDX-based SoC designs and gain a critical time-to-market advantage for a broad range of embedded, battery powered and IoT applications."

The FDXcelerator Partner Program builds upon GLOBALFOUNDRIES' industry-first FD-SOI roadmap, a lower-cost migration path for designers on advanced nodes that is optimized for low power applications. By participating, FDXcelerator Partners commit to provide specific resources, including EDA tools, IP, silicon platforms, reference designs, design services and packaging and test solutions. The program is based on an open framework which enables members to minimize development time and cost while simultaneously leveraging the inherent power and performance advantages of FDX technology.

Current members of the FDXcelerator Partner Program also include Synopsys, Cadence, INVECAS, VeriSilicon, CEA Leti, Dream Chip, and Encore Semi.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES is a leading full-service semiconductor foundry providing a unique combination of design, development, and fabrication services to some of the world's most inspired technology companies. With a global manufacturing footprint spanning three continents, GLOBALFOUNDRIES makes possible the technologies and systems that transform industries and give customers the power to shape their markets. GLOBALFOUNDRIES is owned by Mubadala Development Company. For more information, visit .

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. For more information about QuickLogic, visit .

The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

