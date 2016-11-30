New Joint Union/Management Task Force to examine diversity and inclusion in the public service

The Government of Canada is committed to building a diverse public service that reflects Canadian society and is a model of inclusion for employers across the country and around the world. A world-class public service that is diverse and inclusive will be able to serve Canadians better and develop innovative solutions to meet the demands of an ever-changing world.

To advance this key priority, the Honorable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board, today officially announced the creation of a joint task force with both government and union representatives that will examine diversity and inclusion in the public service.

The Joint Union/Management Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion, along with the Task Force on Mental Health, is yet another example of co-operation between the employer and the unions on mutual priorities. In the spirit of collaboration, openness and transparency, the Task Force will be consulting with employees and stakeholders in the public service in the coming months to look at best practices, and develop an action plan.

The Task Force is expected to submit its action plan in the fall of 2017.

The Task Force members bring with them an impressive range of knowledge and experience related to diversity and inclusion.

"The best organizations in the world recognize the importance of diversity and inclusion. A world-class public service that reflects the people it serves will provide a variety of perspectives and develop innovative solutions to serve Canadians better. I am pleased that we are able to work with our union partners on another important initiative and I am confident that together we will strengthen diversity and inclusion in the public service to the benefit of all Canadians."

-The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board

"Greater diversity and inclusion, along with strong employment equity initiatives, are critical to building a world-class public service. That includes promoting a workplace that is respectful of diversity and free of discrimination and harassment. This is key to our success."

-Robyn Benson, National President, Public Service Alliance of Canada

"Public service professionals serve all Canadians. All Canadians must see themselves included in our public service. PIPSC is proud of the leading role we have played in the establishment of this initiative. I'm counting on this joint task force to remove the remaining barriers in the way of our public service truly reflecting the diversity of Canada."

- Debi Daviau, President, Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada

