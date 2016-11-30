Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights for BlackPearl

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("BlackPearl" or the "Company") (TSX: PXX)(OMX: PXXS) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:
As a result of the exercise of employee stock options, as at November 30, 2016, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company is 335,715,559 common shares with voting rights.
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of BlackPearl Resources Inc. under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on November 30, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time.
Contacts:
BlackPearl Resources Inc.
John Festival
President and Chief Executive Officer
(403) 215-8313
(403) 265-5359 (FAX)
BlackPearl Resources Inc.
Don Cook
Chief Financial Officer
(403) 215-8313
(403) 265-5359 (FAX)
Robert Eriksson
Investor Relations Sweden
+46 701-112615
More information:
http://www.blackpearlresources.ca/
Date: 11/30/2016 - 22:00
Language: English
News-ID 510149
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: BlackPearl Resources Inc.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA
Number of hits: 60
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.555
|Registriert Heute:
|0
|Registriert Gestern:
|33
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|183
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.