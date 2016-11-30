P10 Industries Announces Delisting and Deregistration of Common Stock

(firmenpresse) - AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- P10 Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: PIOI) today announced it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a Form 25 ("Notification of Removal from Listing and/or Registration under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934") to effect the voluntary delisting of the company's common stock from the NASDAQ Capital Market (NASDAQ) and the deregistration of the common stock under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act").

The company notified NASDAQ of its intention to file the Form 25 with the SEC on Nov. 21, 2016, as the company no longer meets NASDAQ's continued listing requirements due to the completion of the sale of substantially all of its operating assets to Langley Holdings PLC, which was announced on Nov. 19, 2016.

The company anticipates that its common stock will be suspended from trading on NASDAQ on Dec. 1, 2016. At that time, the company's common stock will be traded solely on the OTC Pink Market, which is operated by OTC Markets Group, a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter securities. The company's common stock will trade on the OTC Pink Market under the trading symbol "PIOI."

The company also intends to suspend its obligation to file current and periodic reports with the SEC pursuant to the Exchange Act as soon as possible. The company expects the suspension of registration to be completed in the first quarter of 2017. The decision of the company's board of directors to delist its common stock from trading on NASDAQ and suspend its filing requirements under the Exchange Act was based on a number of factors, including the completion of the sale to Langley Holdings PLC and the anticipated expenses associated with continuing its reporting obligations under the Exchange Act.

P10 Industries is a public company led by proven, experienced business leaders aimed at monetizing highly valued intellectual property assets and acquiring profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets to generate profit and positive cash flows, ultimately creating long-term shareholder value. P10's current business commenced on November 19, 2016, following completion of an asset acquisition of its Active Power assets by Piller Power Systems, Inc. (formerly known as Piller USA, Inc.), a subsidiary of Langley Holdings PLC. Active Power changed its name to P10 Industries pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement. For more information, visit .

The P10 Industries logo is a trademark of P10 Industries.

