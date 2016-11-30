End of lockdown and search at Bowden Institution - Medium security unit

The lockdown put in place at the medium security unit at Bowden Institution on November 26, 2016 has ended and an exceptional search has been completed. The institution has resumed its normal operations.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) is strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to have contraband brought into correctional institutions.

Visits to the institution have resumed.

