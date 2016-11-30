       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights for Lundin Mining

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Lundin Mining Corporation (TSX: LUN) (OMX: LUMI) ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of employee stock options and the vesting of employee share units from November 1, 2016 to date, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 724,050,307 common shares with voting rights as at November 30, 2016.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the USA, Portugal, and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, until its announced sale has been concluded, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the world-class Tenke Fungurume copper/cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo and in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

On Behalf of the Board,

- Paul Conibear, President and CEO

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on November 30, 2016 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Contacts:
Lundin Mining Corporation
Sonia Tercas
Senior Associate, Investor Relations
+1-416-342-5583



More information:
http://www.lundinmining.com



Date: 11/30/2016 - 22:30
Language: English
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Lundin Mining Corporation
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


