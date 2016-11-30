New Flight Charters Is Awarded A+ Rating From Better Business Bureau for Private Jet Services

Nationwide Private Jet Charter Company Also Receives BBB-Accreditation, Affirming It Meets Certain High Standards of Practice and Ethics

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- U.S. air charter industry leader New Flight Charters announces the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has awarded it an A+ rating, one of few jet charter services to receive the rating.

The BBB has been tracking New Flight Charters for 5 years, and the rating is based on 13 different factors revolving around customer satisfaction. According to the BBB, factors that helped raise the rating for New Flight Charters include length of time in business (12 years) along with zero complaints filed.

In addition, the BBB has upgraded New Flight Charters to BBB-Accreditation, affirming that it meets and will continue the following BBB Standards; Build Trust, Advertise Honestly, Tell the Truth, Be Transparent, Honor Promises, Be Responsive, Safeguard Privacy and Embody Integrity.

Details on each of these and New Flight Charters Accreditation are available at the .

"From the beginning 12 years ago, we have striven to be one of the air charter industry's most respected companies as seen by both our fliers and industry partners," said New Flight Charters' president Rick Colson, "and we've taken many steps to evidence that through the years. We're thrilled the BBB research on our company reflects that."

Since 2004 charter aircraft owner and leading jet charter brokerage New Flight Charters has arranged private domestic and international flights with top-rated operator aircraft along with its Best Price Guarantee, industry , and a perfect safety history. Extensive client and industry reviews are available on the New Flight Charters website. As a registered U.S. government contractor and named to the Inc.500 fastest growing list four consecutive years, the handles 1,400 flights annually and serves a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 companies, government heads of state, presidential campaigns, entertainment icons, private families and entrepreneurs.

The charter resource NewFlightCharters.com contains charter information and aircraft availability highlighting 22 regions nationwide. See new local specialty resource for Denver, Aspen, Vail and other Colorado areas, including .

For charter quotes or information, call (800) 732-1653.

