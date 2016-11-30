       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Alberta's Preeminent Construction Projects Recognized at 15th Annual Top Projects Awards

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Alberta Construction Magazine revealed the winners of its 2016 Top Projects Awards earlier today at a luncheon event in Edmonton at the Royal Glenora Club.

Project of the Year went to Rogers Place, Edmonton's multi-use indoor arena, which also won the Commercial Design award. Opened to the public in September 2016, the project earned praise for its sustainability features and ambitious design. Judges described it as "one of the most significant sports complex construction projects ever undertaken in North America."

Other double winners at the 15th annual Top Projects Awards included:

"The Top Projects Awards judges were truly impressed by the high quality of work on display this year," said Joseph Caouette, editor of Alberta Construction Magazine. "Many of the winners overcame unique challenges to bring innovative technologies and practices to Alberta. All of the projects showcased the hard work and talent of this province's construction industry. Taken together, these projects offer a master class in what constitutes leading-edge construction in 2016."

There were 11 winning projects chosen from a group of 26 finalists. Judges weighed many different factors when selecting winners, including sustainability, the use of advanced technologies, design complexity, and community and industry impact.

More information on the Top Projects winners and finalists can be found in the Winter 2016 issue of Alberta Construction Magazine, as well as online at .

2016 Alberta Construction Magazine Top Projects Awards winners

Project of the Year and Commercial Design: Rogers Place

Commercial (Under $50 Million) and People's Choice Award: Banff Gondola Upper Terminal Renovations

Commercial (Over $50 Million): International Facilities Project at YYC Calgary International Airport

Civil (Under $50 Million) and Civil Design: Terwillegar Park Footbridge

Civil (Over $50 Million): Northeast Anthony Henday Drive

Institutional (Under $50 Million): Fort Chipewyan Swimming Pool Complex

Institutional (Over $50 Million) and Institutional Design (tie): Royal Alberta Museum and Studio Bell

Industrial (Under $50 Million): Suncor Pad 117 Field Facilities Construction

Industrial (Over $50 Million): Lafarge Exshaw Plant Expansion

Sustainability: Eau Claire Tower

