Rise Announces Extension of Property Acquisition Closing

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- Rise Resources Inc. (CSE: UPP)(CSE: UPP.CN)(OTC PINK: RYES) ("Rise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the due diligence work on the Company's proposed United States property acquisition is almost complete. Further to Rise's news release dated November 9, 2016, the Company has hired U.S. legal and professional land services firms to conduct title and legal searches on the property, and to allow for the completion of this work, the Company has negotiated an extension to the closing date of the option agreement for the purchase of the property until December 26, 2016 in return for a fee of US$25,000 which has been paid.

As first described in the Company's October 6, 2016 news release, the Company has arranged the purchase of a substantial area of private land in the United States which hosts a significant historic gold mine, and plans to release further details regarding the project upon closing of the transaction.

About Rise Resources Inc.

Rise is a mineral exploration company. The Company's focus is on advanced mineral projects with demonstrated continuity and the majority of their value in precious metals. Rise also has several exploration properties in British Columbia, Canada which it is evaluating. Rise was incorporated in Nevada, USA in 2007 and maintains its head office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Benjamin Mossman

CEO and Director

Rise Resources Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the acquisition of the property.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitation, obtaining all necessary approvals, expenditure and financing requirements, title matters, operating hazards, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information contained in this release. Rise undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or information except as required by law.

Contacts:



RISE RESOURCES INC.

Suite 488, 1090 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 3V7

T: 604.687.7130





More information:

http://www.risecapitalresources.com



Rise Resources Inc.

