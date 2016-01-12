PSB Academy accorded Best Private School for Engineering in Singapore

Its second award win in two months, PSB Academy trumped 4 other private institutions for Singapore's Best Private School for Engineering today; The award will be conferred by career and education portal JobsCentral Learning

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/16 -- In the only category it chose to participate in, emerged Best Private School for Engineering at the JobsCentral Learning Training and Education Development (T.E.D.) Awards 2016 today. This is the second award for PSB Academy in two months, since beating 10 other private institutions to be conferred Best Private Education Institution* in Singapore by the Business Excellence and Research Group (BERG) in November.

"We are proud to be able to recognise PSB Academy as the best private school for engineering in Singapore. The school's industry-grade laboratories, depth and breadth of engagement with the engineering community, and industry-focused curriculum are exemplary. This award was not only decided by a panel of experts, but also by resounding support from the public. We hope that PSB Academy will continue to raise the bar for practical, experiential learning that is essential for future-ready engineers in tomorrow's Singapore," says Steve Lye, Vice President of Sales (Education Media) at CareerBuilder Singapore, organizer of the JobsCentral Learning T.E.D. Awards.

This award win comes on the back of several milestones by the Academy's School of Engineering and Technology this year. The most recent of these was a Memorandum of Co-operation, signed with engineering accrediting body, the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) Singapore, at the institution's first CollabX Engineering initiative. The public event saw partners from industry leaders such as Rolls Royce, Surbana Jurong, Consistel and IET come together to engage with PSB Academy students and aspiring practitioners, as well as to map out opportunities in Singapore's future engineering landscape.

This year, PSB Academy launched a Master of Science in Engineering Business Management from Coventry University, UK's University of the Year** and Modern University of the Year for three consecutive years.*** The programme is designed to prepare experienced engineers for leadership roles, and students are welcome to apply for its first intake in 2017.

"We are honoured to have won the votes from the public, along with CareerBuilder's slate of judges for our unique brand of industry-ready education. The momentum of good work will continue with our university and industry partners, who are united in the mission to develop ready talent for Singapore's precious pool of engineers. We look forward to engaging aspiring engineers with new learning pedagogies, deeper industry partnerships, and more investment in our current laboratories for real-world practical learning, so that they are ready to play their part in creating the future," says Eur. Ing. Joao Ponciano, Dean and Senior Vice President, PSB Academy.

*"Best Private Education Institution in Singapore" title conferred by the Business Excellence Research Group (BERG) at the Icons of Learning, Conclave & Awards 2016



**Awarded by Times Higher Education Awards 2015

***Awarded by The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2014, 2015 and 2016

Productivity is at the heart of PSB Academy. Once known as Singapore's Productivity and Standards Board, PSB Academy is known today as "The Future Academy," with an approach to education that focuses on what really matters: performance in the real-world.

The Academy was this year conferred "Best private education institution in Singapore" by the Business Excellent and Research Group, and hosts over 11,000 local and international students in its slate of certificate, diploma, degree and postgraduate programmes every year.

PSB Academy voluntarily commissions reputable external research firms to conduct graduate employment surveys as one of several key measures of graduate outcomes. Last year, idstats research consultancy found that around nine in 10 local/international students found perm/temp employment within six months of graduation; six in 10 benefitted from pay raises and/or career progression; and that graduates took 2.1 months on average to find employment.

PSB Academy is situated at two campuses in Singapore: PSB Academy Delta and PSB Academy City Campus at Marina Square. Learn more at: .

Melody Uy



+65 6213 6997



Abigail Ng



+65 9093 3787

PressRelease by

PSB Academy

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/01/2016 - 02:48

Language: English

News-ID 510180

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: PSB Academy

Stadt: SINGAPORE





Number of hits: 101



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease