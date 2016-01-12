Dedicated Price - Comparison Website For Sports Supplements, Vitamins, And Health Foods To Launch

Filtur.com is set to go live in November to service the 78% of online shoppers who said theyd use a price comparison website for health foods and sports supplements

(firmenpresse) - The first price-comparison website focusing on the UKs £1bn+ sports supplement, vitamin, and health food market is set to go live later this year.



To meet consumer demand for a dedicated online destination aimed at the health conscious, Filtur.com will launch in November to help shoppers quickly and easily compare the price of foods and supplements that can help them stay active and live healthier lifestyles.



Filtur.com will help users locate items from a range of almost 20,000 products, compare prices, and click through to purchase from outlets including Boots, Holland & Barrett, Superdrug, alongside several supermarkets and a range of specialist online retailers.



At launch, shoppers will be able to search by keyword, ingredients, brand or product type, then filter further by specifying certain retailers, brands, or the price range theyd like to pay. Sharing buttons will also allow them to post product details to Facebook, Twitter and Google+.



The site also contains blogs and inspirational stories about the effect health foods, sports supplements and vitamins can have on peoples lives and sports training regimes.



Filtur.com makes it easy for people to quickly buy their favourite whey protein, superfood, multivitamin, and protein bar products at the cheapest price, said Jaspal Singh Nijjar, founder of Filtur.com.



People will be surprised by what they save through comparing prices on Filtur.com. Weve seen price differences on some products of up to 70-80%+ between retailers, so the savings potential for shoppers could be significant.



Not only will shoppers be able to make great savings with Filtur.com, they will also be able to locate and buy products than can otherwise be difficult to find.



Supplement companies have great products, added Jaspal. But often theyre focused on selling to a muscle audience and can be difficult for regular consumers to find. Filtur.com solves that problem.





Work on the Filtur.com site started 14 months ago after its developers conducted market research that found 78% of online shoppers would use a price comparison website dedicated to health foods, sports supplements.



Following launch, Filtur.com plans to develop further with new features including the ability to search via specific dietary or health requirements, add personal recommendations, and to generate cashback.



Contact:

Jaspal Nijjar

Address: Unit 8, Queens Mill Road Business Centre, Huddersfield, HD1 3RR, UK

Phone: 01484 538617

Email: support(at)filtur.com

Website: https://filtur.com





More information:

http://filtur.com/



PressRelease by

Jaspal Nijjar

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/01/2016 - 05:30

Language: English

News-ID 510182

Character count: 2890

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Jaspal Nijjar



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease