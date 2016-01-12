Airwheel Intelligent Electric airboard Keeps You Away From Being Phubbers

In the years, when cell phones were only used to make contact with friends and family, there is more happiness when people got together and enjoyed the conversation.

(firmenpresse) - Smartphones and iPads maybe the most commonly used gadgets in this intelligent era. Indeed, it is the head-down, which is also named the smartphone addiction. Intelligent devices have made people ignore interpersonal relationships. But a new intelligent device has successfully cured peoples addiction to smartphonesAirwheel intelligent power scooter.



Intelligent technologies aim to provide with more convenience and comfort for our life and relationship. Airwheel intelligent electric scooter always aims to offer consumers more convenience and comfort in life, as well as more harmonious interpersonal relationships. Put down your smart phone and ride Airwheel mini Smart E Bike out with your friends. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/800962701119717376



You can take a city trip on the street and discover the beauty with Airwheel ignored by your eyes on the phones. There are so many beautiful scenes ignored by those people who keep their head down, like the beautiful evening street in a small rain, the blossoming flowers on both sides of the street in the spring and the glistening rivers meandering though high buildings. Ride your Airwheel electric airboard slowly and forget the comments or likes your picture gets, you will find how lucky you are living in such a city. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/802408646063702017



Being tired of enjoying the beauties? Just do some extreme sports on the street. Speed turn, jumps, and single-leg riding You can do many cool movements with your Airwheel one wheel scooter and electric drift hover board. The hi-tech shell and the advanced alloy frames protect and support Airwheel. What you need to do is to show your wonderful skills of riding Airwheel self-balancing electric scooter.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel can also give you a different experience to walk your dog or take a field outing with your friends What values the most is what you can do with your family and friends, so do not let screens distance you from them. Now, take out your Airwheel eco-friendly electric scooter, and enjoy your life with your friends and family.





