Liberating Two Hands With Airwheel S6&S8 Smart mini Saddle-Equipped Scooters

In the winter, when people choose the right vehicle, they may not suffer from the biting wind such as Airwheel S8 and S6 mini self-balancing scooters

(firmenpresse) - From bikes and electromobiles to e scooters, the commuting vehicles have become more intelligent. In these years, intelligent electric scooters have been sold hotly worldwide. There are many types of intelligent vehicles to meet different needs. In winter, riding bicycles and electromobiles seem to be a terrible experience, as the hands may get frozen. Actually, there are more intelligent vehicles to replace the traditional vehicles. Airwheel S8 and S6 sitting-posture electric scooters can free the hands.



Airwheel S8 and S6 are created on the basis of the second generation of technology. They adopt aerospace attitude control theory, fuzzy software algorithm and gyroscope system to maintain balance. Riders can control the scooter to go forward, accelerate, decelerate, or brake by leaning forward or backward. S8 and S6 electric walkcars are merely controlled by shifting center of gravity, compared to the hand operation method of bikes and electromobiles. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/800962701119717376



An intelligent chip inserted escorts a safe journey. They integrate the agility of electric unicycle and the riding comfort of two-wheeled electric scooters. Its existence is attributed to the second generation of technology. In the freezing winter, people can even ride the vehicles with their hands in the pocket. Besides, riding the vehicle is a way to build up the body and keep warm. For daily commuters who live not far from the company, S8 and S6 2-wheeled electric scooters are efficient and convenient alternatives to bikes and automobiles.



Meanwhile, Airwheel S8 and S6 saddle-equipped scooters can be operated by both sitting and standing posture. There is a saddle which has enabled a more comfortable riding way. As smart gadgets, they equipped with a wireless remote control to cover various functions like locking, and it can be connected to the phone by an app. The central control chip collects data and wirelessly transmits it to users phone. It provides services like displaying travel path, positioning vehicle and alarming burglar.





Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel S8 and S6 mini electric scooters have absorbed the merits of traditional commuting vehicles while they are smarter and more human-oriented. In winter, they liberate the hands from the cold weather.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/01/2016 - 06:46

Language: English

News-ID 510189

Character count: 2831

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 105



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease