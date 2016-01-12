Mobile Broadband Services for Public Safety Driving its Sales in Global Market

Report studies sales (consumption) of Public Safety Mobile Broadband in Global market, especially in United States, China, Europe, Japan, focuses on top players in these regions/countries, with sales, price, revenue and market share.

A new report has been added to the vast archive of Marker Research Hub, titled Global Public Safety Mobile Broadband Sales Market Report 2016. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market which includes the growth prospects, the key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities.



In the first section, report presents a basic overview of the market including its definition, classifications, application and research methodology. It provides a holistic perspective of the markets share and growth rate on the basis of types and applications during the forecast period of 2011 to 2021. These segments are analyzed at a global level including key regions such as United States, China, Europe and Japan. On the basis of mobile broadband applications for public safety it includes segments like video surveillance, natural calamity and disaster management, vehicle surveillance, GIS and medical telemetry.



Mobile broadband offers significant potential to improve how police, fire, ambulance and other public safety agencies deliver their services, saving lives and property. It has been observed that, due to the bandwidth limitations of the traditional voice-centric LMR (Land Mobile Radio) networks, public safety agencies are now interested in influencing commercial cellular network technology to support the growing requirement of mobile broadband applications.



The research states that, LTE has emerged as the leading entrant for public safety mobile broadband networks. With the growing acceptance of LTE technology, the public safety networks can respond to the rising requirements for fast, reliable voice & data connectivity with a guaranteed security. These factors are boosting its sales in the global market. Public safety organizations and agencies of governments are not only installing security systems and integrating networks, but also helping service providers to deploy LTE networks and develop network & infrastructure for wireless technology broadband.





According to the report findings, the Americas are the biggest regions in the sector which occupied around 60% of the total market share in 2015. Another major factor contributing to growth of the market in Americas is the awareness and presence of public safety technologies in North America. High penetration of LTE networks help consumers to use fast mobile broadband services. Further, the report profiles key vendors in the global public safety mobile broadband market. Some of them are as follows:



- General Dynamics

- Iridium Communications

- Mesh Dynamics

- Harris

- Motorola Solutions

- Inmarsat

- Tata Advanced Systems

- IBM

- Intelsat

- Alcatel-Lucent

- Alvarion

- Firetide

- Lockheed Martin

- NetMotion Wireless

- Northrop Grumman



All of these players are mentioned along with their companys information, product type, application, specification, manufacturing base and competitors.





Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

