Choose A Suitable Airwheel SUV Intelligent electric Scooter

(firmenpresse) - Airwheel X8 is the first Airwheel SUV one wheel scooter. As a new SUV electric self-balancing scooter, S5 was rolled out on Airwheel New Product Release Conference in Jul, 2015. Only by fully understanding the differences between X8 and S5 self-balancing electric scooters, users can choose a suitable Airwheel electric scooter.



Most customers choose X series for its fashionable appearance and driving flexibility. Airwheel X8 is one of Airwheel electric one wheels. It continued the classic design of Airwheel: single-wheeled structure. However, different from other Airwheel X-series scooters, 16-inch tires are applied to X8 for the first time. The bigger wheels help X8 electric unicycle have better performance of wear resistance and strong grip. X8 uses the original lithium battery, whose battery capacity is up to 170wh. It provides X8 with the longest range among all Airwheel X-series. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jd7xchD_0Y



And designers make the scooter bodies very thin. Thus, Airwheel X8 is so small and portable that users can take them to subways, buses, schools and offices. While, Airwheel has updated many elements in S5 intelligent power scooter. As an Airwheel ATV, S5 uses the bigger 16-inch tires as X8. Airwheel industrial designers add an operating lever, a 4-inch digital screen and a fender to S5. The operating levers and two-wheeled structure help users learn riding S5 easily. The special fender of S5 is made of aircraft-grade aluminum materials. It is hard, light and has good load capacity.



While cycling, users can mater various data of S5 on the digital screen: speed, temperature, mileage and electricity. In addition, the biggest character of S5 is its battery capacity, which is 680wh. It is the largest among all Airwheel electric scooters. All these equipment make S5 rougher and more practical than other Airwheel models. However, Airwheel S5 2-wheeled electric scooter is more expensive than other ones.



Many consumers show special preference to ATV, even the electric scooter. They can choose a suitable one based on their demands.



