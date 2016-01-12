Innovate Work Ways with Airwheel 2016 new Electric Walkcar

As young people begin their career, they like to apply the gadgets to work to make the jobs easier.

(firmenpresse) - The most well-known function of electric scooter is being an eco-commuting vehicle and makes people get rid of heavy traffic jams. As young people start to work, they begin to introduce high-tech and novel gadgets into their work. Airwheel mini electric scooters have long been applied to facilitate work. The strategic vision and the creativity of young people have helped to innovate the current work ways. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/800962701119717376



Products like Airwheel R5 electric moped bike, S8 two wheel saddle-equipped scooter and Smart E Bike E3 have proven their trafficability and stable performance on the bustling streets. In the aspect of easy commuting, Airwheel has expanded the client base. Though intelligent self-balancing scooters are firstly embraced by young people, Airwheel has creating different types of vehicles which could meet the requirements of people of different ages. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/802408879875178496



In addition to daily commuting, the young people prefer to implement them in the working environment to add vitality and improve working efficiency. There are some deliverymen who ride Airwheel to deliver express mails. Airwheel are also used as marketing tools to attract people. In some scenic spots, the managerial personnel have cooperated with Airwheel. They introduced Airwheel electric mobility scooter to the scenic regions for rental service. Visitors could rent a scooter to commute instead of walking.



Young workshop managers in some large factories ride Airwheel S3 and S5 2-wheeled electric scooters to shuttle between different workshops. They are silent and agile at work. They will help save much labor of these managers who have to shuttle back and forth quite a lot of times between different places. Meanwhile, it has brought too much energy and fresh feelings into the daily mundane work. Some creative shopping mall managers also bring in Airwheel electric scooters to security staff to help them be more efficient at work and concentrate more on emergencies.





The widely application of Airwheel into work is a new way to pursue low-carbon and efficient lifestyle. In the near future, Airwheel intelligent power scooter will roll out more creative products to make their work days more innovative.



